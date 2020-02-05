WATCH: GOP House Leader Kevin McCarthy's Epic Response to Trump's Acquittal

GOP House Leader Kevin McCarthy had an epic response to Trump's acquittal in the Senate Wednesday on both impeachment charges. In a video posted on Twitter, McCarthy held a copy of the two articles of impeachment.

"Acquitted for life," he said, and promptly ripped up the articles of impeachment.

Nancy Pelosi often repeated the mantra that President Trump has been “impeached for life” regardless of the outcome of the Senate trial, which she always knew would not end in conviction and removal.

“This president is impeached for life regardless of any gamesmanship on the part of Mitch McConnell,” she said during an appearance on ABC’s “This Week” last month. “There is nothing the Senate can do to ever erase that.”

And there's nothing the House can do to ever erase Trump's acquittal.

