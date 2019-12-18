Who Had 'Flippin' Goat Rodeo' in the Impeachment Drinking Game?

I can't say I've spent the entire day watching Democrats and Republicans going back and forth with impeachment talking points, but Republican Congressman Drew Ferguson of Georgia might have made it worth it during his moment on the floor Wednesday. "This whole flippin' goat rodeo is a sham and a shame, and it will not be forgotten," he said.

Watch his short floor speech here:

Rep. Drew Ferguson: "This whole flippin' goat rodeo is a sham and a shame, and it will not be forgotten" https://t.co/FksAmxCiem pic.twitter.com/lGNvjpVCsl — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 18, 2019

We will not forget. That is for sure. Republicans are already talking about how the precedent Democrats have set will set the stage for the next Democrat president's inevitable impeachment.

Democrats have opened up a can of worms, and are gonna pay a huge price for it.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Trumping Obama: How President Trump Saved Us From Barack Obama's Legacy and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis