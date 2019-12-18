send
search
rows
Join VIP
Columnists
Newsletters Instapundit
Facebook Twitter
Account
Columnists
Roger L. Simon
Matt Margolis
Richard Fernandez
Rick Moran
Victor Davis Hanson
VodkaPundit
Jim Treacher
Spengler
Stephen Kruiser
Tyler O'Neil
Megan Fox
Ed Driscoll
Instapundit
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
FAQs
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
search
font directup
font directdown
print
News and Politics

Who Had 'Flippin' Goat Rodeo' in the Impeachment Drinking Game?

By Matt Margolis 2019-12-18T19:29:52
chat comments

I can't say I've spent the entire day watching Democrats and Republicans going back and forth with impeachment talking points, but Republican Congressman Drew Ferguson of Georgia might have made it worth it during his moment on the floor Wednesday. "This whole flippin' goat rodeo is a sham and a shame, and it will not be forgotten," he said.

Watch his short floor speech here:

We will not forget. That is for sure. Republicans are already talking about how the precedent Democrats have set will set the stage for the next Democrat president's inevitable impeachment.

Democrats have opened up a can of worms, and are gonna pay a huge price for it.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Trumping Obama: How President Trump Saved Us From Barack Obama's Legacy and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis

https://pjmedia.com/trending/watch-georgia-rep-sums-up-impeachment-sham-with-three-simple-words-flippin-goat-rodeo/

Related: impeachment
Copyright © 2005-2019 PJ Media All Rights Reserved.