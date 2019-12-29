send
News and Politics

AMAZING: Four Armed Worshippers Descend on Shooter Seconds after Texas Church Attack Begins

By Paula Bolyard 2019-12-29T23:56:23
chat comments

On Sunday we reported that a man entered a church in White Settlement, Texas, and fired on worshippers, before he was shot dead by a member(s) of the church security team.

Two victims, who have not yet been identified, died as the result of gunshot wounds. The assailant was only able to get off two shots before he was taken out by the alert guard, reportedly an ex-FBI agent. (There are some reports that a second member of the church security team fired on the suspect, but it's not clear at this time if that's the case.)

But what we didn't know at the time was that several other armed congregants at the West Freeway Church of Christ grabbed their own firearms and ran to the danger. The church has taken down the livestream video—it's graphic and disturbing—so I'm not going to post it, but I did grab some screenshots that show how the events unfolded.

First, we have the man reported to be the ex-FBI agent. There have been some (unconfirmed) reports that he may have either seen what the assailant was getting ready to do or had his eye on the suspicious character dressed in black and exhibiting odd behavior. Whatever the case, almost before the attacker could get his two shots off, the hero, who likely saved countless lives, took him down as churchgoers dove under pews to hide from the assailant.

Next up, we have a second armed man, who follows our first armed congregant down the aisle toward where the victims and the shooter lay.

Then a third armed worshipper — this one appears to be a woman — makes her way down the second aisle and toward the danger.

Finally, we have another individual, locked and loaded, who follows congregant #3:

Thank God for a Texas law, which went into effect on Sept. 1, loosening restrictions on guns in places of worship and schools — otherwise, there may have been even more carnage. Senate Bill 535 allows licensed handgun owners to legally carry their firearms in places of worship.

"We have learned many times over that there is no such thing as a gun-free zone. Those with evil intentions will violate the law and carry out their heinous acts no matter what," state Sen. Donna Campbell, co-sponsor of the bill, said at the time. "It makes no sense to disarm the good guys and leave law-abiding citizens defenseless where violent offenders break the law to do great harm."

Campbell explained that the existing law had been "confusing and clunky when it comes to clearly stating the rights of licensed Texans to carry on the premises of a church. This bill provides clarity of the Legislature's intent to treat churches in the same manner as other privately owned establishments in Texas."

That didn't stop also-ran failed Democrat presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke from claiming that the current gun laws aren't working:

I suspect the congregants whose lives were saved on Sunday by good guys with guns would beg to differ. In fact, the pastor of the church basically said just that, declaring that he's grateful for the law that allows guns in places of worship.

https://pjmedia.com/trending/watch-four-armed-worshippers-descend-on-shooter-seconds-after-texas-church-attack-begins/

