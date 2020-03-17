[WATCH] Even CNN's Dana Bash Praises Trump as 'the Kind of Leader That People Need'

Hell has frozen over, and there is video evidence.

CNN has effectively become the anti-Trump network, but on Tuesday, CNN anchorwoman Dana Bash praised the president for his demeanor amid the coronavirus crisis.

"If you look at the big picture, this was remarkable from the president of the United States," Bash said. "This is a nonpartisan, this is an important thing to note and to applaud from an American standpoint, from a human standpoint. He is being the kind of leader that people need, at least in tone, today and yesterday."

Trump is being the kind of leader "that people need and want and yearn for in times of crisis and uncertainty."

Critics will always find something to fault the president for amid this crisis. Some say he didn't act fast enough, others actually faulted Trump for allowing states to act on their own to fight the coronavirus, rather than dictating what they should do. (Imagine what they would say if he acted like the dictator they claim to want!) The Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden has spread outright lies about the president's response, claiming that Trump called the virus a "hoax" and claiming that Trump denied test kits from the World Health Organization. (Meanwhile, Biden's own coronavirus advisor previously told the elderly to avoid taking flu shots and vaccines...)

Yet Trump has handled the crisis rather well. Experts have admitted that the president's actions saved lives and his public-private partnership marks a strong contrast with the government-focused health care approaches supported by Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (S-USSR).

In his most recent press conferences on the virus, Trump has proven steady and confident but also honest, even admitting that the coronavirus crisis may last for months. He has expressed hope in this dark time, leading even CNN's Dana Bash to give him high marks.

Brigitte Gabriel, founder and chairman of ACT for America, shared the video on Twitter, saying, "I FINALLY agree with something I heard on CNN! President Trump has shown outstanding leadership! Every American is lucky to have a president fighting for them day & night!"

I FINALLY agree with something I heard on CNN!



President Trump has shown outstanding leadership!



Every American is lucky to have a president fighting for them day & night! pic.twitter.com/55Wz1IXaaQ — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) March 17, 2020

Tyler O'Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.