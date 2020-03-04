Did Chuck Schumer Just Threaten Gorsuch and Kavanaugh? Sure Looks That Way.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer appeared to threaten Trump-appointed Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch over their potential votes in the first abortion case before the Supreme Court with the new conservative majority, during a #MyRightMyDecision rally outside the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

“I want to tell you, Gorsuch, I want to tell you, Kavanaugh: You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price," Schumer said to a chorus of cheers. "You won't know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions."

Did Senate Democrat leader Schumer just threaten two conservative justices? Where is the media?



“I want to tell you Justice Kavanaugh and Justice Gorsuch: You have unleashed a whirlwind, and you will pay the price”pic.twitter.com/MellytNNp5 — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) March 4, 2020

That sounds like a threat to me, which means that Chuck Schumer violated the law. According to 18 U.S. Code § 115, whoever threatens a federal official, "with intent to impede, intimidate, or interfere with such official, judge, or law enforcement officer while engaged in the performance of official duties, or with intent to retaliate against such official, judge, or law enforcement officer on account of the performance of official duties, shall be punished" by a fine or imprisonment of as much as ten years.

There's no doubt that Schumer was trying to influence justices of the Supreme Court. While that kind of violent rhetoric might play well the pro-abortion base of the Democratic Party, the law is quite clear. This is a serious thing, and the question is, as Rep. Mark Meadows pointed out, "Where is the media?" Chuck Schumer needs to be called out for this threat and held accountable for it.

