[WATCH] Diamond & Silk Burn Biden: If He Wins, 'He May Forget He's President!'

Funny girls Diamond and Silk made a sparkly, sequined appearance at CPAC, where they roasted Joe Biden and his gaffe-tastic tendencies: "What we fear is that Biden, if he ever becomes president, he may forget that he's the president!"

The two went on to destroy Biden's lifelong career in politics and failure to deliver on all his campaign promises he says will fix America. "He's been in government for half a century and if he can do nothing in half a century, how's he going to do something in four years?"

One thing is sure, CPAC attendees love these two bombastic sisters, who joined the president's campaign in 2016 and haven't stopped stumping for Trump.

Watch below:

