Afghanistan War Vet Leads Charge to Bring Our Troops Home: 'We Want Congress to Do Their Job'

Ben Adams is the founder of BringOurTroopsHome.us and is leading the charge to convince our leaders to get our troops out of unnecessary wars. I sat down with the Adams, who is a veteran of the Afghanistan war, at CPAC and discussed the issues facing our troops overseas, the challenges ahead, and alternatives to keeping boots on the ground. The president appears to be on the same page, proclaiming in his speech at CPAC that America cannot police the world.

President Trump has often said the pointless and endless wars must end. "It’s time for us to get out of these ridiculous endless wars, many of them tribal, and bring our soldiers home," he said during his State of the Union address in 2019. "We were supposed to be in Syria for 30 days. We’ve now been there for ten years. We were supposed to be in Afghanistan for a short period of time. We’re now going to be there close to 19 years. It’s time to bring them home." But will it happen?

Megan Fox is the author of “Believe Evidence; The Death of Due Process from Salome to #MeToo,” and host of The Fringe podcast. Follow on Twitter @MeganFoxWriter