Watch Adam Schiff Tell Three Laughable Impeachment Whoppers in Less Than 90 Seconds

It has been entertaining, to say the least, watching the "sad" and "somber" way in which the Democrats have conducted themselves on the Trump impeachment proceedings.

“Sad and somber.” pic.twitter.com/V1AbxPiivY — Team Trump (Text FIRST to 88022) (@TeamTrump) January 18, 2020

If the efforts to undo a presidential election, flout the Constitution and subvert the will of the American people using politically weaponized illegal surveillance and phony charges weren't so serious – and welcomed by so many many Democrats – it would be laughable.

For the "laughable" part of this pathetic scenario we turn to Adam Schiff. The primary House Manager for impeachment, who should be a material witness in the case for his dealings with the amazing, disappearing "whistleblower," worshiped at the altar of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" on ABC News on Sunday. Schiff gamely reacted to the Trump legal team's first assertion that the House impeachment charges are facially unconstitutional.

Harvard Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz, who will argue the unconstitutionality of the charges before the U.S. Senate impeachment trial, told Stephanopoulos why:

.@GStephanopoulos: "Is it your position that President Trump should not be impeached even if all the evidence and arguments laid out by the House are accepted as fact?"



Alan Dershowitz: "That's right." https://t.co/cqiFPziHtO pic.twitter.com/r4HZwCF149 — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) January 19, 2020

Dershowitz argued that there's no crime alleged against Trump. The constitutional law expert says case closed.

But Schiff, who manages to say the most outrageous things while looking serial-killer calm, threw fairness, the U.S. Constitution and Dershowitz under the bus:

Rep. Adam Schiff: "The only thing really new about the president's defense is that they're now arguing – I think because they can't contest the facts — that the president cannot be impeached for abusing the power of his office." https://t.co/weB5AekBmw pic.twitter.com/Rpe6e1vBr2 — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) January 19, 2020

Schiff called the Constitution "out of the mainstream" then called the 50 year-long Harvard Constitutional and criminal law expert a mere "defense lawyer":

"You have to rely on that even if he abused his office in this horrendous way that it's not impeachable, you had to go so far out of the mainstream to find someone to make that argument you had to leave the realm of constitutional law scholars and and go to criminal defense lawyers."

And for his piece de resistance, Schiff, who presided over one of the most secretive and outrageously unfair proceedings in American history called for "a fair trial":

Americans overwhelmingly want to see a fair trial. That is the foundational issue on which everything else rests.



But will Senators allow witnesses and subpoena documents?



If Senators are true to the oath they have taken to impartially administer justice, they must do so. pic.twitter.com/9cHAOODgow — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) January 19, 2020

The Democrat House Manager is calling for a rolling, never-ending impeachment in search of a crime.

Schiff appears to have stolen his Dershowitz-doesn't-know-what-he's-talking-about riff from another Harvard Law prof, the reliably hair-on-fire Leftist, Laurence Tribe, who told the Martha's Vineyard Times:

“My former colleague Alan Dershowitz knows a lot about criminal law but not much about constitutional law. For constitutional expertise and legal acumen, I’d pit my own former student Adam Schiff against Alan Dershowitz any day.”

Tribe is the Left's go-to for impeachment ideas. He's the one who suggested that Nancy Pelosi hold up the articles of impeachment so President Trump couldn't declare exoneration from a Senate trial. She took his advice and held onto the charges against the man who posed an 'existential threat against the United States of America!' until after the holidays.

Sadly for Tribe, people who agree with Dershowitz are lining up, such as constitutional law professor and radio host, Hugh Hewitt:

Key question is what does this will do to future presidents. To entertain such nakedly politicized charges and to call new witnesses as well as to allow House to rush past the president’s right to contest subpoenas etc would damage Constitution’s balance. Senate should dismiss. — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) January 19, 2020

FYI. To political commentators who think they know law. US v Nixon says President MAY be ordered to provide Exec Priv info when there is CRIMINAL TRIAL and such evidence is MATERIAL. Impeachment not criminal trial in federal court as was Nixon situation. #WheresTheCrime?#maga — Victoria Toensing (@VicToensing) January 19, 2020

Another Harvard trained lawyer, Ted Cruz, who argued and won nine Supreme Court cases, says the Constitution's right on this one:

CRUZ CONTROL: “The House Articles don’t allege any criminal misconduct whatsoever… We will end this Constitutional circus, this political farce that started in the House. This is the beginning of the end of the abuse of the Constitution...” https://t.co/qpylgyh5oH — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) January 17, 2020

Adam Schiff can pretend the Constitution is "out of the mainstream" and that Dershowitz is a mere criminal defense lawyer, but it doesn't make it so. Not by a long shot.