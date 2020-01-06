Washington Post 'Reporter' Has No Idea How Many Americans Died in Benghazi

The Washington Post's motto in the Jeff Bezos era is "Democracy Dies in Darkness," but plenty of other things die in darkness too – like the truth, for example. And four brave Americans in Benghazi.

In a front section of the January 6th edition of the Post is a story about how President Trump's dealings with Iran have as their dramatic subtext his obsession with former President Obama. Here's the lead paragraph:

"As President Trump’s allies rushed to defend his decision to authorize a drone strike that killed Iran’s top military commander, many have focused less on Qasem Soleimani than another once-prominent actor in Middle East affairs: former president Barack Obama."

Sure. Trump sent the hellfire missile not because Soleimani was a genocidal killer who murdered and maimed hundreds — if not thousands — of American troops but because he wanted to be the un-Obama.

"Trump did not mention Obama in brief remarks about the Soleimani operation Friday. ... Trump made a clear reference to his predecessor by threatening Iran over the incident and declaring the situation the “Anti-Benghazi” on Twitter."

President Trump did make point of bringing up Benghazi during the siege on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad. And indeed the attack didn't turn out to be like Benghazi at all.

You'd think that, with all the references to Benghazi recently, the reporter would look up a few details of the September 11, 2012 attack on our mission. Or maybe remember the "Benghazi Four." Surely, he'd remember that, right? No, not right.

Behold reporter David Nakamura's recitation of events at Benghazi:

[Trump] was alluding to a siege on a U.S. diplomatic compound in Libya in 2012 in which two Americans, including Ambassador Christopher Stephens, were killed — a tragedy for which Republicans faulted Obama’s administration for not securing the facility and for a muddied public accounting of what happened."

Hold up. Two?

Well, according to the Post, yes:

Screenshot/Washington Post

Someone noticed and decided to correct the record:

#DavidNakamura & #WaPo

Continue rewriting history to protect Obama

"a siege on a U.S. diplomatic compound in Libya in 2012 in which two Americans, including Ambassador Christopher Stephens, were killed"



We know where the swamp still needs draining...https://t.co/3J2x3sbPlb — John Wick's tailor (@johnwickstailor) January 6, 2020

Let’s never forget these 4 died in #Benghazi because Obama & Hillary didn’t want Americans to think our embassy was under a terrorist attack so close to the 2012 election. They were sacrificed for Obama’s re-election.

Trump responded immediately to the Baghdad attack. Leadership. pic.twitter.com/u0kVAC3MQ8 — CompoundBoss (@CompoundBoss) December 31, 2019

Glen Doherty, Ty Woods, Chris Stevens, and Sean Smith died at the siege of the U.S. Mission in Benghazi when "protesters," who brought heavy weaponry, attacked. Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama dithered. It's still not clear where both of them were during the hours long attack.

As of this afternoon at the time of publication The Washington Post still had not corrected its story.