Warren Has Her 'Joe the Plumber' Moment: Iowa Dad DEMOLISHES Her Student Loan Forgiveness Plan

Elizabeth Warren was confronted at an Iowa town hall event by a voter who wanted to know if he could get back the money that he paid for his daughter's college education since Warren's running on forgiving student loan debt. "My daughter is in school," he said. "I saved all my money just to pay student loans. Can I have my money back?" Warren replied, "Of course not!"

The man continued to push Warren for an explanation for why some people can have a free education while others have to pay. "So you're going to pay for people who didn't save any money and those of us who did the right thing get screwed?" he asked. "My buddy went out and bought a car and went on vacation but I didn't. I saved my money. He made more than I did. I worked a double shift...so you're laughing at me," he said to Warren, who seemed to be smiling. She denied laughing but didn't seem to have an answer to the perfectly logical question the voter had. Warren's only response was "I appreciate your time."

On Warren's website, she claims she will eliminate 95% of student loans by taxing the 1% of the richest Americans. You can see her student loan calculator here. Her written plan for this is on her website as well and it states, "I have already proposed bold steps to broadly cancel student loan debt, provide universal tuition-free public two- and four-year college and technical school, ban for-profit colleges from receiving federal aid, and help end racial disparities in college enrollment and resources."

But that doesn't address this voter's concern about how it's fair that he paid for a college education and under her plan, everyone with current student loan debt doesn't. Further, the plan is really just a bribe to current college students with debt as it does not address students who take out student loans in the future. It is strictly aimed at current debt. That's what we would normally call a hustle.

Let's hope this doesn't turn into a Joe the Plumber moment where the press destroys this man's life for asking a good question.

