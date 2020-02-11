Vox Writer Triggered by Trump Tweeting a Video With Bad Words in It

It never ceases to amaze me how triggered leftist snowflakes can get when it comes to President Trump. On Monday evening Trump tweeted a short clip from Larry David's show, Curb Your Enthusiasm.

In the clip, Larry David is driving his car and accidentally swerves into a biker, who starts ranting and cursing at him. The biker repeatedly uses foul language before they're both stopped and the angry biker demands Larry David get out of the car, probably to beat the hell out of him. Instead, Larry David puts on a MAGA hat and apologizes to the biker, who suddenly ceases to be angry.

"Oh... Just be more careful next time, okay?" the now calm biker says.

"Will do. Will do. Okay," David says.

As a rabid liberal, Larry David certainly intended this clip to reflect negatively on Trump supporters, though it's an amusing clip. I laughed.

But, Aaron Rupar, a self-described "journalist" from Vox, was not moved to laughter. He was triggered by the clip.

Really? Do we actually live in a world where a president can't use profanity or have anything to do with it? Perhaps Trump should be impeached over this now? At least we actually have evidence of... well... something.

Has the left so completely run out of legitimate gripes that a writer from Vox is actually triggered by a video clip of Curb Your Enthusiasm just because Trump shared it? It would have been a better approach to call him out for missing the point of the clip, but, no. Mr. Rupar thinks that it is beneath the presidency or whatever.

The clip comes from the season ten premiere of Curb Your Enthusiasm, during which Larry David, playing himself, uses a MAGA hat in order to avoid people. David was asked about the episode in a recent interview.

"There are people that wear the MAGA hat and like what the MAGA hat represents. Are you afraid about alienating them? They could be fans of the show?" asked interviewer Michael Kay.

"Alienate yourself," Larry David responded. "Go, go and alienate! You have my blessing. No, I could give a f**k."

Watching that portion of the show, in my opinion, seems to have the opposite effect of what is likely intended. Larry David may have thought he was making a statement in the episode about how terrible Trump supporters are, but what I see is a bunch of self-righteous liberals who are showing their prejudice against someone they disagree with.

You can check out the full clip below:

I'm sure Larry David figured this would make Trump supporters look bad, but it actually just shows how bigoted liberals are. #CurbYourEnthusiasm pic.twitter.com/VpBOZoryYt — Matt Margolis ???? (@mattmargolis) February 11, 2020

What do you think?

Matt Margolis is the author of Trumping Obama: How President Trump Saved Us From Barack Obama's Legacy and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis