Virginia Democrats Complete Their Shredding of the Second Amendment

Gun control activists from coast to coast are cheering Virginia Democrats who have accomplished what most of them achieve only in their dreams.

Lawmakers in the Democratic-controlled legislature put the finishing touches on enacting Governor Ralph Northam's destruction of Second Amendment rights in the state. Earlier this year, Democrats passed 5 bills, each one worse than the last, including laws that make it illegal to purchase more than one gun a month, background checks on all state gun sales, and being fined $250 for not reporting a stolen gun in 48 hours.

Yesterday, Democrats passed the two remaining items on Northam's anti-gun agenda.

CNN:

One bill will allow localities to regulate firearms in public places with the exemption of higher education institutions. The other bill will require individuals under protective orders to turn over their firearms within 24 hours and prove that they've done so or face being held in contempt of court for non-compliance. The measures were passed during the annual reconvening, which allows state legislators to consider vetoes or amendments issued by the governor to pieces of legislation passed during the regular session. Under the state constitution, the General Assembly must meet the sixth Wednesday after adjournment.

It was an interesting session to be sure.

The @VASenate has now adjourned. And so ends a historic, socially distanced Virginia General Assembly Veto Session. pic.twitter.com/JbLWLtLCrD — Jennifer McClellan (@JennMcClellanVA) April 23, 2020

How delusional are gun control advocates about these bills?