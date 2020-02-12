Violent Left! Man Sucker-Punched in the Face for Wearing Joke MAGA-Style Hat

Not only can a person not wear a MAGA hat in public without risking physical harm, but it is now dangerous to wear any red hat with any white lettering on it. A retired police officer was in a New York City bar wearing a birthday gift from his wife, a red hat with the words "Make 50 Great Again," when a female assailant walked up to him and slugged him in the face, grabbing his hat and screeching, "How dare you!" in her best Greta Thunberg voice.

'MAKE 50 GREAT AGAIN' - A man's surprise gift for his 50th birthday, a MAGA-themed hat, led to a surprise attack at a Nashville bar. https://t.co/9te4jTrFll — WRCB-TV (@WRCB) February 12, 2020

Daniel Sprague was out celebrating his birthday and wearing his new hat when he was attacked, he told Nashville reporters. "At one point," he said, "A female came up from behind me, spun me around, and punched me in the face — and then grabbed my hat off my head and was just yelling, 'How dare you.'" Sprague filed a police report after the incident but the woman was not apprehended. Sprague gave an interview to 4News in Nashville.

How far off the deep end have we gone when it is now dangerous to wear any red hat with any message on it that vaguely resembles a Trump hat? Trump Derangement Syndrome and MAGAphobia are a scourge on civil society. The media is completely at fault for ginning up so much hatred and fear of Trump and his voters and they don't get anywhere near their fair share of the blame. CNN, in particular, with MSNBC not far behind, should be sued for the continual lies they tell about people who vote for Trump including claiming they are "racist," "sexist," "homophobic," more or less just plain "deplorables."

This comes on the heels of the lunatic that tried to kill people at a Republican voter registration booth. The driver of the vehicle that ran through their tent and table admitted he did it because he "doesn't like the president" and was sorry the video he took didn't capture "the good part" referring to the part where he almost killed innocent people.

NEW from Jacksonville. The police report is public and it is abundantly clear that he attacked the @realDonaldTrump volunteers b/c he does not like the President. Unbelievable. #LeadRight pic.twitter.com/gAMt8JSTzs — Rick Gorka (@Rick_Gorka) February 11, 2020

The people who commit this unhinged political violence need to have the book thrown at them and serve actual jail time. It's the only way it will stop. Instead of locking up Roger Stone for nine years, let's increase the sentencing for domestic political terrorism, which is exactly what this is.

LOCK THEM UP.

