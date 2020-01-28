send
News and Politics

[WATCH] Joe Biden Announces Who He'd Like to See as His Vice President

By Matt Margolis 2020-01-28T17:17:21
chat comments

Fresh off of winning a Grammy Award for being Barack Obama's wife, Michelle Obama got the endorsement of Joe Biden to be his vice president if he's elected.

Biden made the comment at a campaign stop in Muscatine, Iowa, when he was asked, "Would you consider appointing Obama for the Supreme Court?"

“Yeah, I would, but I don’t think he’d do it,” Biden replied before suggesting (incorrectly) that Obama would be "a great Supreme Court justice."

Oh, but the man who asked the question wasn't done yet, “Second question is: which Obama?”

After applause and laughter from the crowd, Biden replied, “Well I sure would like Michelle to be the vice president.”

Many have speculated whether Barack Obama's wife might run for president, or any office for that matter, but sources close to her say she has no interest in running for public office.

The Obamas are still enjoying immense popularity within the Democratic Party, and so it makes sense that Biden would double down on his Obama name-dropping strategy by including Barack Obama's wife as part of the package. It is widely expected that the Democrats will nominate a mixed-race or mixed-gender ticket because, frankly, identity politics define the party right now. Name-dropping the former first lady, likely in jest, was certainly an attempt to pander to Iowa voters suffering from Obama nostalgia. It appears, based on recent polls, that Bernie Sanders has the momentum leading up to the Iowa caucuses next week, and Joe will do pretty much anything (short of changing his name to Barack Obama) to win the ever-so-important Iowa caucus.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Trumping Obama: How President Trump Saved Us From Barack Obama's Legacy and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis

https://pjmedia.com/trending/video-joe-biden-says-hed-like-michelle-obama-to-be-his-vice-president/

Copyright ©2020 PJ Media