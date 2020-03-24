Venezuelans Fleeing Socialism Leave a Million Children Behind

The exodus is so great that it is reshaping the very concept of childhood in Venezuela, sending elementary school students to the streets to work, and leaving many exposed to the swirl of abusive players who have filled the void left by the collapse of the Venezuelan state. , including sex traffickers and armed groups.

"You grow up fast," said one 9-year-old. It raises the question of what kind of adults these kids will grow up to be and how that will impact rebuilding the nation.

"This is a phenomenon that is going to change the face of our society," said Abel Saraiba, a psychologist at Cecodap, who provides advice to Venezuelan children. These separations, he added, have the potential to weaken the generation that is supposed to one day rebuild a battered Venezuela. The parties are overwhelming community organizations, many of which have seen their donors, middle and upper class families flee the country as they need it most.

The coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated the situation for these kids, who find themselves cut off and isolated from many adults who could help them.

The arrival of the new coronavirus in Venezuela has further isolated these children. To combat the spread, President Nicolás Maduro has announced a blockade across the country, sending the military to the streets to enforce the measures. The effort has separated many young people from teachers and neighbors who may be their only means of support. At the same time, the borders are now closed, separating these children from the rest of the world and making it impossible for their parents to return or come looking for them.

Democrats here seem hell-bent on adopting the cause of all this misery. Like every other socialist or communist who is seeking power, they claim real socialism hasn't been tried yet, that it is bad, evil people who are responsible for the misery and oppression, not socialism.

The evidence would indicate the contrary. Socialism creates bad, evil people by handing them enormous power over the lives of individuals, corrupting them absolutely so that any abomination can be justified in the name of the "revolution."

In Venezuela, a million kids know what Democrats in this country are blind to.