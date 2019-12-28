USA Today Falsely Claims the Obama Years Represented Progress for Race Relations
The latest USA TODAY Weekend features a front page story that should belong in the paper’s fiction section if it had one. Titled “What the 2010s, Obama, Trump and Black Lives Matter meant for Americans,” this story presents a bogus impression of race relations over the past decade, and somehow reaches the conclusion that the Obama years were defined by progress in race relations, which were abruptly set back by Trump’s election.
The worst thing about this is it’s not even in the opinion section.
“It was a decade of progress,” the article begins. “Former President Barack Obama, the nation’s first black president, was elected for a second term.”
