Upcoming Live Chats for VIP Gold Members

Today 3/24:

Bearing Arms' Cam Edwards 3:30 p.m. ET

Townhall's Larry O'Connor & RedState's Kira Davis - 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday 3/25:

Townhall's Katie Pavlich & HotAir's Ed Morrissey - 2 p.m. ET

Thursday 3/26:

Townhall's Kurt Schlichter, Larry O'Connor, and Chris Stigall - 8 p.m. ET

Join us for these exclusive live video chats for our VIP Gold members! During these chats, you’ll be able to submit your questions to be answered live.

The links are below for your convenience. The live video stream will be added to them shortly before each event.

Bearing Arms' Cam Edwards - 3:30 p.m. ET 3/24

Larry O'Connor & Kira Davis - 8 p.m. ET 3/24

Katie Pavlich & Ed Morrissey - 2 p.m. ET 3/25

Kurt Schlichter, Larry O'Connor, and Chris Stigall - 8:00 p.m. ET 3/26

If you have any issues, please email [email protected]