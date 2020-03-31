send
News and Politics

Upcoming Live Chats for VIP Gold Members

By PJ Staff 2020-03-31T15:49:30
chat comments

Tuesday 3/31:

RedState's Kira Davis & Brandon Morse - 4pm ET

Wednesday 4/1:

PJ Media's VodkaPundit & Stephen Kruiser - 4pm ET

Thursday 4/2:

Townhall's Kurt Schlichter, Larry O'Connor, and Chris Stigall - 8pm ET

Friday 4/3:

Bearing Arms' Cam Edwards - 12pm ET

***

Join us for these exclusive live video chats for our VIP Gold members! During these chats, you’ll be able to submit your questions to be answered live.

The links are below for your convenience. The live video stream will be added to them shortly before each event.

Kira Davis & Brandon Morse - 4pm ET 3/31

VodkaPundit & Stephen Kruiser - 4pm ET 4/1

Kurt Schlichter, Larry O'Connor, and Chris Stigall - 8pm ET 4/2

Bearing Arms' Cam Edwards - 12pm ET 4/3

https://pjmedia.com/trending/upcoming-live-chats-for-vip-gold-members-2/

