Unhinged MSNBC Legal Analyst Claims Trump May Be Guilty of ‘Negligent Homicide’ for Coronavirus Response

Glenn Kirschner, a former federal prosecutor and current MSNBC legal analyst, told his followers on Twitter that he thinks President Trump may have “criminal exposure” for “negligent homicide” due to his response to the coronavirus.

Hey All. Can we talk about 1 of the few topics I may actually know too much about: homicide? Specifically, whether Donald Trump may have criminal exposure for some level of negligent homicide or voluntary/involuntary manslaughter for the way he’s mishandled the Coronavirus crisis — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) March 17, 2020

homicide liability by his negligent/grossly negligent (and/or possibly intentional) mishandling of the Coronavirus crisis in the US is a more nuanced and thorny issue and deserves careful consideration. But the homicide liability issue MUST be addressed because ... — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) March 17, 2020

ALL criminal charges will have to be investigated and, if the evidence dictates it, prosecuted come Jan. 2021. Stay tuned ... #TrumpCrimesCommission #TCC #JusticeIsComing — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) March 17, 2020

Kirschner's accusations are baseless and absurd, make no mistake about it. Kirschner is a known anti-Trumper, and is part of the mob trying to sway the public into believing that Trump has botched the response to the Chinese coronavirus.

What Kirschner turns a blind eye to is the fact that President Trump was addressing the coronavirus well before it was even on the Democrats' radar. Why were Democrats not paying attention to the coronavirus outbreak? They were busy investigating a phone call and trying to oust President Trump from office with their bogus impeachment.

As Jeffrey Lord noted at The American Spectator, "while all that impeachment obsession was happening, the coronavirus was making its debut." Just four days after the Chinese state media reported the first known death linked to the Wuhan market, "Speaker Pelosi focuses not on that — but on holding the House vote that impeaches the president, followed by an elaborately staged spectacle in which she signs her name to the documents with a stash of 30 gold pens resting on a silver tray. Then, in another elaborately staged spectacle, she formally parades the articles through the halls of the Capitol to deliver them to the Senate."

Trump, however, was busy dealing with the outbreak from the start. During his 2020 State of the Union speech, Trump told the country, "We are coordinating with the Chinese government and working closely together on the coronavirus outbreak in China. My administration will take all necessary steps to safeguard our citizens from this threat."

And then Nancy Pelosi ripped up her copy of the speech. "Now, the virus she and her colleagues had so blatantly ignored in favor of impeachment has now spread and resulted in, as this is written, 94 dead Americans," Lord writes.

Kirschner, however, accuses Trump of "negligent/grossly negligent (and/or possibly intentional) mishandling of the Coronavirus crisis," even though experts agree that he saved lives by taking the decisive action of shutting down travel with China. Thanks to this action by Trump, the United States has a lower per capita infection rate than other countries, like Italy and Iran, which are struggling to contain the pandemic.

While Trump doesn't meet Kirschner's standard for "negligent homicide" Barack Obama does, for his mishandling of the H1N1 pandemic. By failing to close the border of Mexico, where the H1N1 pandemic started, Obama's failure to do so likely contributed to there being over 60 million H1N1 infections in the United States, and over 12,000 deaths over the course of a year.

What does Kirschner have to say about that? Hmmm? Hmmm?

The left is so desperate to make the public believe their "Trump botched the coronavirus response" that they will continue making absurd claims like Kirschner's. It's only just begun.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Trumping Obama: How President Trump Saved Us From Barack Obama's Legacy and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis