Unhinged Leftists Threaten Sen. Susan Collins Ahead of Impeachment Vote

On the eve of the Senate vote on whether to call new witnesses to testify, Senator Susan Collins (R-Maine) says she received multiple threatening voice messages from unhinged leftists accusing her "of being a shill for Trump and betraying her oath to uphold the Constitution," according to a report from The Washington Examiner.

"What a vile piece of garbage you are," said one caller. "You've seen exactly what the president did ... If you don't have the guts and the integrity, I sure hope you didn't breed. I sure hope you don't have children or grandchildren because their future is f****d."

"You're going to lose, Susan Collins," another caller said, referencing her upcoming election this fall. "You're just a little bi**h for Trump."

While Collins has not indicated how she intends to vote, she has said it is likely she will vote to subpoena more witnesses. "As I said last week, while I need to hear the case argued and the questions answered, I anticipate that I would conclude that having additional information would be helpful. It is likely that I would support a motion to subpoena witnesses at that point in the trial just as I did in 1999."

My statement on the start of the impeachment trial: https://t.co/oRp9jZ3CbR pic.twitter.com/QxDiCTzxub — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) January 21, 2020

This is not the first time the moderate Republican has received threats from left-wing anti-Trumpers. During the Kavanaugh confirmation, Collins, seen as a potential swing vote, reportedly received threatening and offensive calls and letters. "In one case – and we are going to turn this over to the police, but unfortunately, of course, the person didn’t leave a name or number – but they actually threatened to rape one of my young female staffers," Collins told the Wall Street Journal at the time.

Considering how she ended up voting for Kavanaugh's confirmation, I think it's safe to say that Collins is not swayed by threats. It's hard to say how she'll vote this time, but such vile and disgusting threats are certainly not going to factor into that decision.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Trumping Obama: How President Trump Saved Us From Barack Obama's Legacy and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis