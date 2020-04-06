Unhinged Dem Rep Wants Trump Tried at The Hague for 'Crimes Against Humanity' Over COVID-19 Briefings

When Adam Schiff and Nancy Pelosi put Donald Trump through the wringer of impeachment, some Democrats responded, "Hold my beer." House Democrats are launching investigations into Trump's handling of the coronavirus crisis (totally NOT at all intending to impeach him again, pinky-swear!), but at least one of them wants to raise the stakes even higher.

Some congresswoman named Tavia Galonski, a Democrat from the Great State of Ohio, announced she would formally accuse Trump of "crimes against humanity" at the United Nations International Court of Justice at The Hague. Trump's alleged "crime against humanity"? Offering hope about the controversial malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, which some say helps cure COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

"I can’t take it anymore. I’ve been to The Hague. I’m making a referral for crimes against humanity tomorrow. Today’s press conference was the last straw. I know the need for a prosecution referral when I see one," Galonski announced on Twitter late Sunday night.

Galonski appears to have been serious, as she asked for help and tweeted at multiple lawyers on Monday morning. Actress Alyssa Milano pledged her support.

The idea of a "crimes against humanity" prosecution may rely on fake news.

After a French doctor claimed that 40 coronavirus patients had been cured by the drug — while also receiving the anti-bacterial drug azithromycin to eliminate the risks of bacterial infection. Trump championed the drug as a gamechanger and the U.S. has ordered 29 million doses. Yet many doctors expressed skepticism. Many media outlets rushed to blame Trump's support for the drug for the deaths of two people who drank fish tank cleaner. A Florida man said hydroxychloroquine saved his life.

It seems rather paradoxical to turn to the United Nations for justice at a time when the UN is adding Communist China to the Human Rights Council (um... Uighurs, anyone?) and partnering with Chinese surveillance companies despite China's disgraceful actions in silencing news of the coronavirus and then shamefully trying to blame the United States for the virus. But, you know, Rep. Galonski has to stand out and what's better for gaining attention than minimizing impeachment by going to The Hague instead?

It remains unclear just how effective hydroxychloroquine is, but the idea that Trump should be tried for crimes against humanity for encouraging this potential cure as an option is simply daft.

Tyler O'Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.