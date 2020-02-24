Unhinged Couple Drove Two Teens on Bikes Off the Road for Supporting Trump

It seems like we're hearing these kinds of stories all too often now. Sadly, the left has proven, time and time again, their inability to coexist with people who have different political views than they do.

This latest story comes out of Indiana, where a young couple reportedly drove two teenage boys who were riding their bikes off the road because their bikes had Donald Trump flags attached to them. ABC News reports that "Cailyn Smith, 18, and Kyren Jones, 23, were each charged Thursday with two felony counts of intimidation and criminal recklessness over the incident involving the teens, who are brothers, according to an affidavit from Lake County, Indiana."

"This is an unfortunate incident that involved two brothers expressing their support for President Trump," said Capt. James Gonzales of the Hobart Police Department in a statement to ABC News. "Our residents in Hobart should be able to express their support for any political affiliation without fear of any adverse recourse."

The brothers told police that they were riding their bikes in the city of Hobart around 8:30 p.m. when a blue Chevy Malibu began following them, according to the affidavit. The boys then said that it "swerved as if the driver wanted to hit them" and they had to ride their bikes into the grass. A woman, later identified as Smith, was yelling about the Trump flags during the incident, saying, "y'all scared just like your president" and "America is not great f-----," according to the affidavit. The car eventually sped off after one of the brothers threatened to call the police. Smith and Jones were also charged with theft for allegedly taking the flag and criminal mischief, both misdemeanors. Snapchat videos that Smith and Jones took helped investigators secure the charges against the two.

Earlier this month, 27-year-old Gregory William Loel Timm was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault, criminal mischief, and driving without a license, after deliberately driving his van into a GOP voter registration booth in Jacksonville, Florida.

According to the affidavit, the teen brothers were asked if the incident would deter them from putting the Trump flags on their bikes in the future. Both said no.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Trumping Obama: How President Trump Saved Us From Barack Obama's Legacy and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis