Uh-Oh: Hillary Clinton Says She 'Feels the Urge'

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Hillary Clinton admitted she feels an urge we all knew was coming.

I know you’re not running for president, but do you ever feel the urge to think: “I could beat Donald Trump if I were running.” Yeah. I certainly feel the urge because I feel the 2016 election was a really odd time and an odd outcome. And the more we learn, the more that seems to be the case. But I’m going to support the people who are running now and do everything I can to help elect the Democratic nominee.

Was it odd, though? Or was it that Hillary Clinton ran one of the worst, most corrupt campaigns of all time? And don't forget Wisconsin, that big formerly blue state she neglected to go to several times, opting for naps and chardonnay instead, while Donald Trump campaigned there tirelessly. Perhaps it was also the fact that the DNC cheated Bernie Sanders out of the nomination and alienated half her base. I don't know, but when she says it was "odd," all I can remember was her campaign doing inexplicable things (like cheating during a debate by slipping her the questions ahead of time).

Do you know what else was odd? The Clinton campaign strategy of labeling hardworking Americans as "Deplorables." That was the greatest, weirdest gift Hillary Clinton ever gave us. If Hillary really wants to help elect the Democrat nominee, she should go somewhere very far away with no cell reception. I hear Jeff Epstein's island is available and Bill should know how to get there.

The rest of the article is a commercial for her documentary on Netflix and it's full of complaints about "misogyny" and "people are mean to me because I'm a power-hungry attention hag." I don't recommend reading it. It will just annoy you. Instead, send a few dollars to the Trump re-election campaign because who knows what these people have up their sleeves next.

_____

Megan Fox is the author of “Believe Evidence; The Death of Due Process from Salome to #MeToo,” and host of The Fringe podcast. Follow on Twitter @MeganFoxWriter