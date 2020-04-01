U.S. Intelligence Report Confirms: China Lied, People Died.

China lied, people died. Not just in Wuhan, but throughout China and the world.

Bloomberg reports that an intelligence report delivered to the White House last week confirms that the Communist Chinese government failed to disclose what it knew about the virus and its portent for the rest of the world. The publication didn't give much detail about the supposed intelligence report but reported:

China has concealed the extent of the coronavirus outbreak in its country, under-reporting both total cases and deaths it’s suffered from the disease, the U.S. intelligence community concluded in a classified report to the White House, according to three U.S. officials. The officials asked not to be identified because the report is secret, and they declined to detail its contents. But the thrust, they said, is that China’s public reporting on cases and deaths is intentionally incomplete. Two of the officials said the report concludes that China’s numbers are fake.

This conclusion is not hard to believe, given the scenes we've seen lately.

We've seen more urns sent to endlessly operating crematoriums than there were reported victims. From The Washington Post's Josh Rogin:

Wuhan reported only about 2,500 #coronavirus deaths, but 5,000 urns were delivered to one mortuary over just 2 days. “Wuhan has seven other mortuaries.”

We've seen zombie cell phones: "21 million cellphone users disappear in three months."

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton declared the conclusion was obviously true. "This is critical evidence confirming what we already knew to be true — China lied. China continues to lie. China must be held responsible," he tweeted.

Even Dr. Deborah Birx, one of the top medical experts at the White House, said the low-ball China numbers threw them for a loop.

I think all of us ... I think when you look at the China data originally and you said, "oh there's 80 million people – there are 20 million people in Wuhan and 80 million people in Hubei – and they come up with a number of 50,000, you start thinking of this more like SARS than you do this kind of global pandemic. I mean, I'll just be frank. When I looked at it I was like, "Well this is not – as close as those quarters are –" ... so I think the medical community made, interpreted the Chinese data as this was serious, but smaller, than anyone expected because probably we were missing a significant amount of the data now that when we see what happened to Italy and we see what happened to Spain. And so what was modeled was not a lockdown..."

???? China is where the virus began!



???? China silenced whistleblowers!



???? China covered it up!



???? China lied about the extent of the outbreak & blamed others!



???? China STILL lies about new cases!



???? China refused offers to help contain the virus!



???? China infected the world!! — Imam of Peace (@Imamofpeace) March 30, 2020

Vice President Mike Pence, who leads the White House Coronavirus Task Force, told CNN this week, "The reality is that we could have been better off if China had been more forthcoming. What appears evident now is that long before the world learned in December that China was dealing with this, and maybe as much as a month earlier than that, that the outbreak was real in China."

As CNBC reported this week, the Chinese will begin to count the asymptomatic cases in their tallies of COVID-19 virus victims. That would suggest that they have enough testing kits to get the job done.

For those who are upset with China over this subterfuge – which would be 380 million Americans – Senator Tom Cotton has a "reckoning" in mind:

There will have to be a reckoning after we're through this pandemic. So, for instance, we need to bring back all our pharmaceutical manufacturing and medical device manufacturing from China. We need to look at all the other supply chains that we have in China that we should bring back to the United States.

We'll see if that happens.