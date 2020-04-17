Tyrannical Michigan Governor Says Abortion Is 'Life-Sustaining'

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.) took a break from banning the sale of seeds to push some Orwellian talking points about baby-killing during the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday. Some states have temporarily banned most forms of abortion as non-essential elective surgeries, in order to save valuable medical equipment. Yet Whitmer has judged baby-killing essential, and she told former Obama advisor David Axelrod why.

"As we speak, in Texas and a couple of other states, I think Ohio may be another, the state has asked to suspend abortion services as part of this COVID-19 protocol," Axelrod noted. "This is probably gonna go to the Supreme Court. What is your reaction to that? You’re a governor, you have to make these decisions as well, there are other procedures that have been suspended."

"You know, we stopped elective surgeries here in Michigan, and some people have tried to say that that type of a procedure is considered the same, and that’s ridiculous," Whitmer said.

"You know, a woman’s health care, her whole future, her ability to decide if and when she starts a family is not an election, it is a fundamental to her life," the governor insisted. "It is life-sustaining, and it’s something that government should not be getting in the middle of."

Yes, the governor said abortion — the procedure that kills a human baby in the womb — is "life-sustaining."

Of course, she is correct that a woman should be free "to decide if and when she starts a family," and the government has no business making that decision for her. Yet the government does have the right — nay, the duty — to protect human life. By the time abortion is "necessary" for a woman's decision not to become a mother, that woman has already engaged in the act that, by its very nature, brings life into the world.

When Democrats like Whitmer claim that abortion is necessary for a woman to decide whether or not she will become a mother, they are depriving women of the agency to say "no" to having sex in the first place.

Only by such an Orwellian redefinition of freedom can Whitmer justify an act of killing as "life-sustaining." Yet Whitmer has shown herself more than up to the task. In the name of fighting the coronavirus, she has ordered large stores to close off areas meant for carpeting, flooring, furniture, gardening, and paint. As Michiganders find new ways to occupy their time during the coronavirus lockdown, this tyrant is roping off possibilities, just as her rhetoric denies women agency.

Michiganders have taken to the streets in their cars for a mass protest against Whitmer's overly restrictive orders.

Michigan protest sign sent to PJ Media.

Sadly, it seems no amount of protest will encourage pro-abortion Democrats to reconsider their support for killing babies in the womb. Yet Americans must continue to speak up on the issue. Killing babies is the opposite of "life-sustaining."

Editor's Note: Want to support PJ Media so we can keep telling the truth about China and the virus they unleashed on the world? Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code WUHAN to get 25% off your VIP membership.

Tyler O'Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.