Two More Witnesses Come Forward Corroborating Tara Reade's Sexual Assault Allegations Against Biden

The list of corroborating witnesses for Tara Reade increased on Monday when a former neighbor and a former colleague came forward saying that Reade told them about the incident back in the 1990s.

Lynda LaCasse, a former neighbor of Reade's, says that Reade told about the alleged assault back in 1995 or 1996. "This happened, and I know it did because I remember talking about it."

"I remember her saying, here was this person that she was working for and she idolized him," LaCasse said. "And he kind of put her up against a wall. And he put his hand up her skirt and he put his fingers inside her. She felt like she was assaulted, and she really didn't feel there was anything she could do."

According to LaCasse, Reade got emotional as she told the story. "She was crying, she was upset. And the more she talked about it, the more she started crying. I remember saying that she needed to file a police report."

LaCasse came forward now because Reade's story is starting to undergo intense scrutiny and because of the denials from the Biden campaign. According to LaCasse, she believed Reade when she first told her the story. "I have to support her just because that's what happened. We need to stand up and tell the truth." Despite believing the allegations, LaCasse still intends to vote for Biden. "I personally am a Democrat, a very strong Democrat," she said. "And I'm for Biden, regardless. But still I have to come out and say this."

The other witness, Lorraine Sanchez, worked with Reade in a California state senator's office in the mid-1990s and told Business Insider that she recalls Reade complaining about being sexually harassed by Joe Biden and was fired after raising concerns about it. Sanchez doesn't remember many details about what she was told, "What I do remember," Sanchez said, "is reassuring her that nothing like that would ever happen to her here in our office, that she was in a safe place, free from any sexual harassment."

How much longer with the mainstream media keep a lid on this?

