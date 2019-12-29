Two Dead in Texas Church Shooting, Highlighting the Need for Good Guys with Guns in Places of Worship

Two people are dead and another is in critical condition after a Sunday morning shooting at a church in White Settlement, Texas. The shooter is reportedly one of the deceased.

The attack happened at around 11 a.m. local time at the West Freeway Church of Christ, according to reports.

A witness told CBS 11 News the gunman walked up to a server during communion with a shotgun and then opened fire. According to the witness, another church member — identified as a former FBI agent and part of the church’s security — shot the suspect. One victim has died and a second victim has reportedly undergone surgery to treat his injuries. Two other victims were treated and released. Neither the victims nor the suspect have been identified at this time. “It was the most scariest thing. You feel like your life is flashing before you. I was so worried about my little one,” Isabel Arreola told CBS 11. “When White Settlement PD and White Settlement Fire Department arrived on scene, they did find a total of three patients that have been transported in critical condition. That includes who they do believe is the shooter, so that is a total of three, including the shooter, who have been transported,” Fort Worth spokesman Mike Drivdahl said in a news conference.

The church was livestreaming its service at the time of the attack.

Disrn reported: Video footage showed what appears to be a man shooting at least two people and then getting shot as he tried turning his weapon at the crowd. The video of the shooting, reviewed by Disrn, appears to confirm these reports. The shooter brandished a long gun — what seemed by the sound and recoil produced by the discharges to be a shotgun — for several seconds before firing. The assailant appeared to fire at two men standing in the back of the church as they reached for weapons. The shooter fired twice, hitting both men once each, before he was dropped by a single shot from another standing man. From the first shot to the last took approximately 2.5 seconds. A local reporter described the shooting on Twitter:

At least two killed and one in critical condition after shooting at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement.



Everything was captured on the church’s livestream.



The gunman was sitting in the back of the church and took out a shotgun during communion... — Matt Howerton (@HowertonNews) December 29, 2019

...he fires twice before a church member pulls out a gun and shoots the gunman.



Multiple members hold the shooter at gunpoint until police arrive... — Matt Howerton (@HowertonNews) December 29, 2019

This video is incredibly horrendous.



One of the men shot had just read Proverbs 13: 22-25 before the congregation.



Before communion, the pastor said the church was a family.



Another member prayed for wisdom and blessings for the church in 2020.#PrayForWestFreeway — Matt Howerton (@HowertonNews) December 29, 2019

Howerton also shared an interview with a church member:

Longtime West Freeway Church member John Richardson survived this morning’s shooting.



He and his wife hit the ground and he laid on top of her to protect her.



Here he selflessly says that he’s praying for the suspect’s family. pic.twitter.com/QFFjGpqMai — Matt Howerton (@HowertonNews) December 29, 2019

The church security guard was apparently not the only member of the congregation who was prepared to protect the church.

This is a screenshot of an armed guard at West Freeway Church in White Settlement taking out the gunman after he opened fire.



Other church members pulled their weapons too, but this guard appears to be the only one who returned fire. pic.twitter.com/Ip18owDRiT — Matt Howerton (@HowertonNews) December 29, 2019

Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott praised the hero who took out the shooter:

Thanks to security at the church in White Settlement for swiftly ending the attack.



We’re working with local law enforcement & elected officials to ensure they have all resources needed to respond to this event.



Texans will unite as always. https://t.co/Gv9gVJiUao — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) December 29, 2019

A Texas law passed in 2017 allowing licensed gun owners to carry in places of worship may have saved multiple lives today, highlighting the need for such laws in other states and localities. It's no coincidence that most mass shootings occur in gun-free zones -- and the body counts are exponentially higher when there are no good guys with guns to take out the bad guys.

Today's shooting and recent attacks on Jewish worshippers, including a deadly stabbing on Saturday, also highlight the need for responsible gun owners to protect churches and synagogues. The growing hostility toward religion, and in particular toward religious conservatives, makes it likely that more attacks will occur, so places of worship must be prepared to protect their congregations.

Join me in praying for the families of the victims and for this church as it deals with the aftermath of the attack. May God be glorified by their responses and their love for one another.