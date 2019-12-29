Two Dead in Texas Church Shooting, Highlighting the Need for Good Guys with Guns in Places of Worship
Two people are dead and another is in critical condition after a Sunday morning shooting at a church in White Settlement, Texas. The shooter is reportedly one of the deceased.
The attack happened at around 11 a.m. local time at the West Freeway Church of Christ, according to reports.
The church was livestreaming its service at the time of the attack.
Howerton also shared an interview with a church member:
The church security guard was apparently not the only member of the congregation who was prepared to protect the church.
Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott praised the hero who took out the shooter:
A Texas law passed in 2017 allowing licensed gun owners to carry in places of worship may have saved multiple lives today, highlighting the need for such laws in other states and localities. It's no coincidence that most mass shootings occur in gun-free zones -- and the body counts are exponentially higher when there are no good guys with guns to take out the bad guys.
Today's shooting and recent attacks on Jewish worshippers, including a deadly stabbing on Saturday, also highlight the need for responsible gun owners to protect churches and synagogues. The growing hostility toward religion, and in particular toward religious conservatives, makes it likely that more attacks will occur, so places of worship must be prepared to protect their congregations.
Join me in praying for the families of the victims and for this church as it deals with the aftermath of the attack. May God be glorified by their responses and their love for one another.
