Twitter Puts Warning on Trump Team's Pro-Life Video Featuring Smiling Babies

Twitter censored and attached a warning to a pro-life ad from the Trump campaign that featured beautiful babies growing in the womb, being hugged by the president, and playing on playgrounds. Twitter hid the video for a short time on Friday with this warning, "This media may contain sensitive material." In order to see it, a viewer would have to click through the warning. The video, seen below, has nothing sensitive in it except to disagree with Democrats who think it's okay to kill babies. The pro-life message that life is worthwhile and babies deserve to live was loud and clear in the message. There was nothing inappropriate about it.

"We know that life is the greatest miracle of all," says the president over a beautiful image of a developing baby. "We see it in the eyes of every new mother who cradles that wonderful, innocent, and glorious newborn child in her loving arms," he continues over images of mothers getting ultrasounds and holding new babies. "Under my administration, we will always defend the very first right in the Declaration of Independence and that is the right to life," he says as our founding documents are shown. "Virtually every top Democrat lawmaker also now supports taxpayer-funded abortion right up to the moment of birth," says Trump as pictures of Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren float by. "These are living, feeling, beautiful babies who will never get the chance to share their love and their dreams with the world." As these words are spoken, images and videos of beautiful smiling babies and children are shown. "It is wrong. It has to change. But this movement can only succeed with the heart and the soul and the prayer of the people," says Trump over crowd shots of various March For Life rallies. "Let us work together to build a culture that cherishes innocent life," he finishes.

This ad should never have been censored and Twitter did take the warning off after complaints. But to be fair, the president needs to watch his own ad more often because the last budget bill that he signed is the reason we are still funding Planned Parenthood. If he believes his own campaign messages then he should never again sign a bill that gives our money to those baby butchers. Until he stops that, we must consider him as one of the politicians who continues to allow tax-payer funded abortion in America. Life Site News reported on the omnibus continued funding of Planned Parenthood in December.

Planned Parenthood receives over $500 million annually from the federal government, a situation not addressed by the latest deal; the Associated Press describes GOP pro-life efforts as having merely “maintained the status quo on several abortion-related battles.”

While it is good that he will speak at the March For Life rally on Friday in defense of babies, he needs to do more than speak to stop the spread of abortion in this country through our tax dollars. He could have shut down the government to avoid continuing the practice but he did not. The buck stops at his desk. Do better, Mr. President.

This is the video @Twitter is trying to censor.



It'd be a shame if we kept retweeting it....#StopTheBias #WhyWeMarch https://t.co/66BtyVIohS — Team Trump (Text LIFE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) January 24, 2020

Megan Fox is the author of “Believe Evidence; The Death of Due Process from Salome to #MeToo,” and host of The Fringe podcast. Follow on Twitter @MeganFoxWriter