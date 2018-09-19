A Twitter user who was locked out of her account for criticizing the Muslim Brotherhood last week has finally received an apology for the illegitimate ban.

The user, a Coptic Christian doctor, had called the Islamist group out for their acts of terrorism directed at Egypt's embattled Christian minority.

She reported last Friday that her account had been suspended for 11 hours for a tweet she posted on the 9/11 anniversary that identified the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist group.

#Twitter locked me out for 11 hours because I “violated against their rules displaying hateful conduct”



Really .@jack!? You verified the #MuslimBrotherhood twitter account years ago and allow them on this platform.



And I’m somehow displaying “hateful conduct”!? pic.twitter.com/DP3iIWnsrK — #Justice4Copts (@womaninmedicine) September 15, 2018

She complained the following day that she wasn't getting replies to her emails asking Twitter how her tweet violated their rules.

.@Twitter second day I email to ask about where the “hateful conduct” in my tweet is, still no reply.



The #MuslimBrotherhood are a terrorist organization, @TwitterSupport why did you lock me out of my account for 11 hours for this tweet?



.@jack why? pic.twitter.com/ewB3nvyyoH — #Justice4Copts (@womaninmedicine) September 15, 2018

She was then banned from Twitter for a whole week after complaining about her suspension, citing other tweets criticizing the Muslim Brotherhood:

Update: @Twitter locked my friend’s account again, this time for a week, for her tweets about the Muslim Brotherhood pic.twitter.com/FnA6WtYXtP — IIXMMXVI (@SituationO) September 17, 2018

Her Twitter suspension received high-profile attention and was even picked up in the Middle East media:

My doctor ?@womaninmedicine? was suspended for calling the Muslim Brotherhood ‘terrorists’, as they are listed in many countries. So what’s next? Suspension for calling Al-Qaeda terrorists? https://t.co/WJkgNRdrdT — Imam Tawhidi (@Imamofpeace) September 18, 2018

The Muslim Brotherhood is a wide umbrella movement with different aims in different countries - if #twitter had community based moderation, the nuance might not get lost so easily.https://t.co/bilHb8AbWC — Al Bawaba Node (@_thenode) September 17, 2018

But she reports today that her suspension has been lifted and that she has received an apology for the illegitimate ban — though apparently, she hasn't received an explanation for why it happened.

#Twitter had locked my account twice this week.

1. For saying the #MuslimBrotherhood is a terrorist organization.

2. For saying I got suspended for calling them terrorists.



Where’s the hateful conduct? Do they only care now after the attention this received? #Censorship pic.twitter.com/tg586thBD0 — #Justice4Copts (@womaninmedicine) September 18, 2018

Despite the apology, her Twitter experience continues with some difficulty: