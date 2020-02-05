Trump's Was the Most Muscular, Consequential State of the Union in Years

President Trump's State of the Union speech was on one of the most impactful State of the Union speeches in years.

If it had been a graphic novel, a Batman-like cartoon, it might have been punctuated with a "Bam!" or a "Boom!" or a "Boof!" as a blow was laid.

The speech began as a muscular tribute to the freeing of the American economy to explode forth.

The years of economic decay are over. The days of our country being used, taken advantage of, and even scorned by other nations are long behind us. Gone too are the broken promises, jobless recoveries, tired platitudes, and constant excuses for the depletion of American wealth, power, and prestige. In just 3 short years, we have shattered the mentality of American decline, and we have rejected the downsizing of America’s destiny. We are moving forward at a pace that was unimaginable just a short time ago, and we are never going back! I am thrilled to report to you tonight that our economy is the best it has ever been. Our military is completely rebuilt, with its power being unmatched anywhere in the world — and it is not even close. Our borders are secure. Our families are flourishing. Our values are renewed. Our pride is restored. And for all these reasons, I say to the people of our great country, and to the members of Congress before me: The State of our Union is stronger than ever before! The vision I will lay out this evening demonstrates how we are building the world’s most prosperous and inclusive society — one where every citizen can join in America’s unparalleled success, and where every community can take part in America’s extraordinary rise. From the instant I took office, I moved rapidly to revive the United States economy — slashing a record number of job-killing regulations, enacting historic and record-setting tax cuts, and fighting for fair and reciprocal trade agreements. Our agenda is relentlessly pro-worker, pro-family, pro-growth, and, most of all, pro-American. We are advancing with unbridled optimism and lifting high our citizens of every race, color, religion, and creed. Since my election, we have created 7 million new jobs — 5 million more than Government experts projected during the previous administration. The unemployment rate is the lowest in over half a century. Incredibly, the average unemployment rate under my Administration is lower than any administration in the history of our country. If we had not reversed the failed economic policies of the previous administration, the world would not now be witness to America’s great economic success. The unemployment rates for African-Americans, Hispanic-Americans, and Asian-Americans have reached the lowest levels in history. African-American youth unemployment has reached an all-time low. African-American poverty has declined to the lowest rate ever recorded. The unemployment rate for women reached the lowest level in almost 70 years — and last year, women filled 72 percent of all new jobs added. The veterans’ unemployment rate dropped to a record low. The unemployment rate for disabled Americans has reached an all-time low. Workers without a high school diploma have achieved the lowest unemployment rate recorded in United States history. A record number of young Americans are now employed."

Bluster or truth?

For most, if not all of that time, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sat on her hands, hunkered down behind the copy of the speech she was presented by the president, or not applauding these obviously incredible achievements. Many of these accomplishments had never been done in the history of this country.

After the speech, she took her personal copy of the president's speech and tore it up.

Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham had a point when she noted that when Pelosi tore up the speech, she tore up the stories of people the president had told.

Watch the president's State of the Union address here and ask yourself if you've ever heard a speech more front-loaded with accomplishments in your life.