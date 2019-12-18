Trump's Planning a Raucous, Yuge & Very Merry Trumpian Clapback to Democrats During Impeachment Vote

People have been camping out all night in sub-freezing weather to get a spot at President Trump's "Merry Christmas" rally in Battle Creek, Michigan.

As lawmakers debate articles of impeachment against @POTUS, supporters and protesters gather in Michigan for his "Merry Christmas Rally."



"It's gonna be a great night, Pres. Trump ain't worried about nothing."

"Folks are deeply disturbed by the policies of this administration." pic.twitter.com/kozU4vWZEq — Sarah Grimmer (@SarahGrimmerTV) December 18, 2019

Local news reporters say 10,000 people have been in line for hours – standing in 19º temperatures – to get inside the 6,000-person Kellogg Arena to see Trump on the night he becomes only the third president in U.S. history to be impeached.

Crowd outside in 20 degree weather before Trump rally in Battle Creek, Michigan. pic.twitter.com/DfMs87qOa8 — Malachi Barrett (@PolarBarrett) December 18, 2019

President Trump is trolling hard, timing the rally at the time Democrats scheduled their prime-time TV impeachment vote.

It's Trump's third rally in Michigan since he pierced the Democrats' "Blue Wall" and beat Hillary Clinton in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania in 2016.

A C32A/757 serving today as Air Force One, waiting on the tarmac at @Andrews_JBA to fly Pres Trump to Battle Creek, MI for tonight's rally. By my count, it will be his 20th campaign rally this year, his 74th since taking office. It will be his 3rd in Michigan. pic.twitter.com/KKCetzmBSu — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) December 18, 2019

The Democrats have spent all this time working to impeach him.

That doesn't seem to bother the thousands waiting to get into the arena.

They've been heard chanting "four more years!"

We'll bring you live video of the rally as soon as it becomes available.