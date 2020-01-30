Trump's Defense Team Reveals What the Real 'Massive Election Interference' Is

Democrats have tried to make the case that they need to impeach Trump to ensure the integrity of the upcoming election, but on Thursday afternoon, White House Counsel Pat Cipollone dropped a truth bomb on the Democrats when it comes to election integrity and interference.

“We’ve never been in a situation where we have the impeachment of a President in an election year, with the goal of removing the president from the ballot," Cipollone said. "As I've said before, that is the most massive election interference we’ve ever witnessed. It's domestic election interference, it's political election interference, and it's wrong."

Cipollone continued, "They don't talk about the horrible consequences to our country of doing that. But, they would be terrible, they would tear us apart for generations, and the American people wouldn't accept it."

Democrats think they can sway public opinion with rhetoric about stolen elections and election interference as if we would be lost to the fact that their impeachment is the epitome of election interference. They've been aiming to impeach Trump since he took office, and as several Democrats have admitted, they don't trust the American to vote the way they want to in 2020.

