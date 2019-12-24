Trump's Approval Higher Than Obama's At Same Point In Presidency Despite Impeachment

While Democrats think they've damaged Trump with their bogus impeachment, the American people aren't buying it. In fact, Trump has a higher approval now than Barack Obama at the same point in his presidency.

According to Gallup's poll last Wednesday, Trump's approval is 45 percent. Many on the left and in the media look at this as an underwhelming approval rating, but this actually bests Obama's approval rating of 42 percent from Gallup at the exact same point in his presidency. Barack Obama went on to win reelection the following November.

While approval ratings this far out from an election are hardly predictors of the outcome, they do speak to Trump's resilience in the wake of attacks from the Democrats, who conducted the most partisan and baseless impeachment in history. In fact, Trump's approval has increased six points since Nancy Pelosi first launched the impeachment inquiry.

Gallup has also recorded falling support for impeachment.

How convincing have the Democrats' impeachment efforts been if Trump's approval ratings are better than their messiah Obama's at the same point in his presidency?

