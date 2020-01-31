Trump Will Attack 'Rising Force of Socialism' During His State of the Union Speech

The Washington Examiner reports that President Trump's State of the Union speech, to be delivered on Tuesday, will "pull no punches" despite its presidential tone. Trump is expected to give a scathing attack on the "rising force of socialism" in the Democratic Party, in what Democrats are surely going to criticize as a campaign speech.

"[W]hile the president will likely set aside his rambunctious, freewheeling campaign style in favor of the restrained delivery of his previous State of the Union appearances, the text will include pointed digs at his opponents," writes Rob Crilly. "A 'can-do' approach that has delivered a 'blue-collar boom,' for example, will be deliberately contrasted with the 'unjustified pessimism' of some in Congress."

“He will contrast his vision with radical proposals being floated on the Left,” said a senior Trump administration official during a briefing. “Clearly, socialism is a rising force in the Democratic Party with very specific designs on our healthcare system.”

Trump will also call on Congress to get back to doing the business of the people, which has largely been sidelined by impeachment.

The speech will be finalized in the hours before its delivery, but Trump is also expected to champion “school choice,” renewing his call for tax breaks designed to fund more scholarships for students to attend private schools.