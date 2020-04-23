Trump Vows Hoity-Toity Universities With Billions in the Bank Will Give Back Coronavirus Relief Funds

President Trump announced Thursday that Ivy League universities with big fat endowments have been shamed into giving back government coronavirus money intended for struggling small businesses.

Harvard, Princeton, and Stanford got or were being given millions of dollars in the coronavirus bailout plan. Harvard gave back the money after people learned that it has a $40 billion endowment to throw around. The other money was in the government pipeline, which Trump says they stopped.

#HAPPENINGNOW: White House Briefing 4/23/20



- House ready to pass latest addition to Paycheck Relief

- Wealthy Institutions like Harvard, Stanford to return stimulus $

- 46 states reported drops in daily Coronavirus cases

- Continued diligence essential part of strategy @OANN pic.twitter.com/2Vjl9hg5pD — Chanel Rion OAN (@ChanelRion) April 23, 2020

Last night on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News, Carlson listed the hoity-toity universities in the ivy leagues with billion-dollar endowments, receiving the free money.

It was a brutal takedown.

"University presidents get to pay themselves and they pay themselves more than you might think, a lot," the "Tucker Carlson Tonight" host said. "Columbia University, for example, is getting $12.8 million in bailout money despite having an $11 billion endowment. The president of that school, a person called Lee Bollinger, makes more than $2 million a year." "Meanwhile, the University of Pennsylvania, a school for kids on the Harvard wait list, received $9.9 million. The president of UPenn, Amy Gutmann, makes nearly $3 million. That's about a third of the entire bailout," Carlson said. "If paying Amy Gutmann is such a priority, maybe the school could find that money in their $14.7 billion endowment." "Harvard has announced they won't be taking bailout funds. Why? Because they spent a week being shamed in public over it, because they have a $40 billion endowment," Carlson said. "But it shouldn't take shame for Harvard to do the right thing. They should be decent enough to do it. That's a pipe dream, they're not even close to decent. But in the absence of their decency, we need better laws."

Ouch.

Trump's been hearing about this and Thursday, he said they'd clawed back the funds.

Editor's Note: Want to support PJ Media so we can keep telling the truth about China and the virus they unleashed on the world? Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code WUHAN to get 25% off your VIP membership.