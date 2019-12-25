Trump Unfazed by Kim Jong-Un's 'Christmas Gift' Threat: 'Maybe He Sends Me a Beautiful Vase'

North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un is worried. He demands sanctions relief... and he demands it now. Well, at least before the end of the year. If the international community and especially the United States do not comply, he will send some kind of "Christmas president": an unspecified action that's supposed to scare us all to death.

Sadly for Kim, President Donald Trump isn't impressed. Whatever North Korea does, Trump said while speaking at Mar-a-Lago, the U.S. will "deal with it very successfully." What's more, he argued, perhaps everybody's mistaken; maybe, it wasn't a threat but a promise for a "nice present."

"Maybe," Trump said, "he sends me a beautiful vase."

Hehe. Who knows, it could be. I'm sure that they make beautiful vases over there in North Korea. I mean, they can't produce much else, can they? Except for ballistic missiles and nuclear bombs, that is.

Because, all joking aside, it's likely that North Korea will conduct new tests on an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of hitting its target with a nuclear warhead. If that happens, tensions in the region will rise immediately. After all, North Korea's regime is so insane that nobody trusts them with nuclear warheads on missiles that reach American cities.

The good news? North Korea does this very, very often. Frankly, the weird dictatorial miniature country's antics are more exhausting than anything else. Frightening? Honestly, not that much anymore. They do it way too often for that. If they wanted to unleash a war with South Korea, thereby killing tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands or even more South Koreans while getting obliterated themselves, they would have done so already.

North Korea's leaders have always wanted three things: security, money, and fame. That was the case with the founder of North Korea's sick dynasty Kim Il-Sung, which his psychopathic son and successor Kim Jong-Il, and now with the latest Kim ruler, Little Rocket Man. Nothing has changed, even their tactics to blackmail the international community has remained the same: "Give us money or we'll test one of our non-flying rockets!"

No wonder Trump isn't impressed. Perhaps Kim Jong-Un should think of something new to do when he doesn't get his way. Sending a vase might just do the trick.

