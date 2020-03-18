Trump Trolls Media With 'Chinese Virus' Tweet Telling Americans This 'Is Not Your Fault'
The president cannot help himself when the media has decided that something he says is racist, like their ridiculous charges that saying "WuFlu" or "Chinese virus" is xenophobic, so he keeps doing it. Wednesday was another chance for Trump to annoy the media and he tweeted out: "The onslaught of the Chinese Virus is not your fault!" while addressing Americans who are losing their jobs because of massive shutdowns.
The president also alluded to some kind of monetary bailout that is in the works for the people affected by the shutdowns. Both Democrats and Republicans have been talking about some kind of universal base income plan, the details of which are muddy at this point. The Washington Post reported that monetary relief is almost certainly on the way.
“We’re looking at sending checks to Americans immediately,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said, adding that Trump wants checks to go out “in the next two weeks.”
This isn’t a new idea. The United States has done this twice before. During the Great Recession, the federal government sent about every adult a $300 to $600 check (plus $300 per child). The same thing happened in 2001, when the majority of Americans received a $300 check.
Megan Fox is the author of “Believe Evidence; The Death of Due Process from Salome to #MeToo,” and host of The Fringe podcast. Follow on Twitter @MeganFoxWriter
https://pjmedia.com/trending/trump-trolls-media-with-chinese-virus-tweet-telling-americans-this-is-not-your-fault/