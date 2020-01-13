Trump to Mad Ayatollah Khamenei: 'DO NOT KILL YOUR PROTESTERS'

In what must come as a great surprise -- even a shock -- to the far-left Mainstream Media (or, as I like to call them: the Media Cartel), President Donald Trump has warned the Iranian government not to use violence against protesters who took to the streets after the Mad Ayatollah Khamenei admitted that they "accidentally" took down a passenger jet. It's quite a sight to behold: the supposedly "racist" president defends the Iranian people while the supposedly open-minded, freedom-loving and politically correct MSM stand with dictatorial butchers.

On Saturday, Trump posted a tweet in Persian in an attempt to tell the Iranian people that he supports them in their protests against the wacky regime that has been oppressing them for decades. PJ Media's own Tyler O'Neil posted the translation of the message which read: "To the brave and suffering Iranian people: I have stood with you since the beginning of my presidency and my government will continue to stand with you. We are following your protests closely. Your courage is inspiring."

Trump followed up that tweet with another message on Sunday, this time written in English. "To the leaders of Iran -- DO NOT KILL YOUR PROTESTERS," the president wrote. "Thousands have already been killed or imprisoned by you, and the World is watching."

In what is a rather obvious warning (or even a threat), Trump added that "More importantly, the USA is watching. Turn your internet back on and let reporters roam free! Stop the killing of your great Iranian people!"

Trump isn't exaggerating matters. Iran has indeed killed or imprisoned thousands of protesters in recent years. Every time the Iranian people take to the streets to protest the Mad Mullahs ruling them, they're met with violence.

After the Mad Ayatollah Khamenei admitted that Iranian soldiers "accidentally" shot down a Ukrainian passenger airplane, and after lying about it for days not only to the rest of the world but also to their own people, thousands of Iranians made clear they have had enough with him and his fellow extremist-autocrats.

These people are literally putting their lives on the line. Their courage is simply inspiring.

Sadly, they will not get any support from the Western Media Cartel. These self-declared "liberals" (don't make me laugh) would rather support a murderous regime than stand with innocent protesters if it just so happens that these protesters are supported by President Trump. It's sick. Thank God for Trump, though. At least he has the courage to a) support the freedom-loving people of Iran and b) to confront and even punish their thuggish dictator the Mad Ayatollah Khamenei.

