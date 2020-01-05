Trump Threatens Iran on Twitter: 'We'll Hit Them Harder Than They've Ever Been Hit Before'

When America's adversaries talk tough, President Donald Trump talks tougher. And the killing of General Soleimani proves that it's not all talk with the 45th president. He's willing to put his money where his mouth is.

As PJ Media reported earlier this weekend, Iran has threatened to hit 35 American targets in retaliation for the justified assassination of Terror-General Soleimani. A little while later, President Trump let it be known that if Iran would hit even one American target, he'd immediately give the order to wipe out 52 Iranian targets. "The U.S. wants no more threats," he concluded.

Now, Trump has issued yet another warning on Twitter to the Islamist thugs of Iran. "The United States just spent Two Trillion Dollars on Military Equipment," he writes on Twitter. "We are the biggest and by far the BEST in the World! If Iran attacks an American Base, or any American, we will be sending some of that brand new beautiful equipment their way...and without hesitation!"

Them's some serious fightin' words.

But that was not all. In response to a tweet by Congressman and former SEAL Dan Crenshaw, Trump also warned that he'll make sure Iran will be hit harder "than they've ever hit before" if they would dare attack America again:

Trump campaigned on bringing an end to the permanent state of war (unofficially, that is, because Congress has seldom been asked to actually declare war) the U.S. has been in for decades. No more large-scale military adventures designed to "spread democracy." Since he became president, he has done his utmost best to fulfill this promise, although it's undoubtedly going slower than he would have liked.

However, people made a mistake to think that Trump would be as anti-war as, say, Senator Rand Paul. He always made clear that if it's absolutely necessary, he believed you had to give it your all, destroy your opponent, and after that get the heck out. His position, therefore, wasn't as much as anti-war (as an act of self-defense) as it was (and is) anti-nation building.

His threats to Iran are perfectly in line with that view on foreign policy. He isn't saying he may unleash the fury of the United States military and then go in to rebuild Iran from the ground up. No, he tells the crazy mullahs that he'll wipe out as many of them as he can, after which he'll move on to other things.

Trump won't get America involved in a new quagmire. He'll take out Iran's leadership and reduce its military capabilities to just about zero, and that'll be it. After that it'll be up to the Iranian people to decide what kind of leadership they want -- whether more of the same from the Mad Mullahs or something new like, say, democracy.