Trump Slams Pelosi After USMCA Trade Deal: 'She Knows Nothing'

President Donald Trump is not impressed with Democrats' decision to finally approve the USMCA Trade Deal in Congress. According to Trump, Democrats' decision to eventually throw their support behind it was purely a political move.

"The ONLY reason we were able to get out great USMCA Trade Deal approved," Trump wrote on Twitter just before everybody else was celebrating Christmas Eve, "was because the Do Nothing Democrats wanted to show that they could approve something productive in light of the fact that all they even think about is impeachment."

He ended this tweet with an attack on Nancy Pelosi personally. "She knows nothing about the USMCA Deal!" Trump ranted.

Trump isn't lying. The Trade Deal was more or less ready months ago. Democrats, however, immediately started dragging their feet, complaining about this comma and that one. I mean: a "rapid-response mechanism" to make sure that Mexico abides by its union rules? Why in the world would an American political party care so much about that?

In other words, USMCA could've passed much earlier, but Democrats did what they do best nowadays: making sure that nothing gets done.

What's more, the most likely reason for Democrats to finally support USMCA, in the end, is Pelosi wanting to tell voters: "Look, we can get something done." What's more, this deal is in the interest of American workers and businesses. Perhaps Pelosi reckons that by supporting the deal, she and her party may get back some Rust Belt Blue Collar Workers who voted for Trump in 2016.

Trump is putting it rather harshly, but that doesn't mean he's wrong. From the looks of it, Democrats did indeed only support USMCA for political reasons.

For better or for worse, USMCA is Trump's trade deal. Knowing him, he'll be more than able to explain that to voters next year.

