News and Politics

Trump Sends Savage Letter to 'Bad Senator' Chuck Schumer On Coronavirus Response

By Victoria Taft 2020-04-02T20:49:36
chat comments

President Trump has sent a letter to New York Senator Chuck Schumer that is one part information to two parts snark over the senator's attacks on the president's coronavirus, COVID-19 response.

Schumer sent the president a letter criticizing his response as "confused and uncoordinated," providing what appears to be a device to provide Rep. Adam Schiff with a pretext to investigate Trump for his administration's response to the coronavirus.

The president replied with a verbal missile that he appears to have dictated quickly.

It started:

Dear Senator Schumer,

Thank you for your government public relations tour and incorrect sound bites which are wrong in every way.

Twitter screenshot.

He followed with four bullet points explaining the response to the senator, noting who is in charge of the Task Force (hint: it's Vice President Mike Pence), how he's using the Defense Production Act, the name of who's in charge of the supply chain, and what supplies his administration has provided to New York.

He continued with this zinger:

If you spent less time on your ridiculous impeachment hoax, which went haplessly on forever and ended up going nowhere (except increasing my poll numbers), and instead focused on helping the people of New York, then New York might not have been so completely unprepared for the "invisible enemy." No wonder AOC and others are thinking about running against you in the primary. If they did, they would likely win.

Fortunately, we have been working with your state and city governments, Governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio. You have been missing in action, except when it comes to the press. While you have stated that you don't like Andrew Cuomo, you ought to start working alongside him for the good of all New Yorkers.

Then came the neutron bomb:

I've known you for many years but I've never knew how bad a Senator you are for the State of New York, until I became president.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to call. Or, in the alternative, call Rear Admiral Polowczyk.

Trump signed with a big Trumpian John Hancock.

Twitter screenshot.

CNN's Jim Acosta, used to Trump's stinging criticisms, hyped the president's letter:

Trump trashes Schumer in letter to the Senate Minority Leader, released by WH: “I never knew how bad a Senator you are for the state of New York.”

Pundit Dan Bongino called it sizzling.

We'll see if Schumer decides to take his complaints to the next level. He'd do well to be careful.

Trump: Schiff's New Partisan Investigation Amid a Pandemic Will Just 'Build Up My Poll Numbers'

https://pjmedia.com/trending/trump-sends-savage-letter-to-bad-senator-chuck-schumer-on-coronavirus-response/

