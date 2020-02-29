Trump Says the Coronavirus Is the Democrats' 'New Hoax'

Then Trump called the coronavirus “their new hoax.”

You can argue whether the president should try and minimize the crisis. To my mind, he struck pretty much the right note in his press conference: There's no reason to panic, the disease is mostly contained, and few Americans have been infected.

The government's response has been adequate, given how much we don't know about the coronavirus. And yes, Democrats have pounced on the White House response, claiming it's been too little and too late.

How much wouldn't be "too little"? How "late" is "too late"? It's wonderful to be in the political opposition during a crisis like this. You don't have to propose solutions. Just point your finger at your opponent and keep looking into the camera.

After Trump had downplayed the risks of coronavirus, he reassured supporters that the White House was “magnificently organized” in fighting it. In fact, Trump’s administration spent the week jockeying among themselves to lead the response, while the stock market tumbled with losses not seen since the global financial crisis in 2008. White House officials and the president grew so concerned this week that Trump put Vice President Mike Pence in charge of the response effort, swapping out his beleaguered health secretary. None of that came up on Friday night, as Trump trash-talked his Democratic opponents in 2020 and characterized the coronavirus as the latest issue touching on border security.

Trump is going to take a hit on this issue. Schools are already closing, events are going to be canceled, and factories and offices are likely to be shut. The economy will slow down as the worldwide impact of the epidemic becomes apparent.

In the U.S., Pandora's box has already been opened. New cases are springing up everywhere. The coronavirus can still be contained so that it doesn't become a pandemic that infects millions. But time is growing short.

It doesn't help when the president of the United States tells people that the virus is a hoax. In fact, it's incredibly dangerous. Allowing people to think that the crisis is manufactured as a political weapon by the opposition could lead to spreading the disease unnecessarily. Just because Democrats use the coronavirus as a political club doesn't mean it's a lie created out of whole cloth.

The president can't do the Pollyanna act forever. Eventually, people are going to start dying from this disease. And then he can claim everything is under control and all is well all he wants to. The reality will be staring us in the face.