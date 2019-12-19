send
search
rows
Join VIP
Columnists
Newsletters Instapundit
Facebook Twitter
Account
Columnists
Roger L. Simon
Matt Margolis
Richard Fernandez
Rick Moran
Victor Davis Hanson
VodkaPundit
Jim Treacher
Spengler
Stephen Kruiser
Tyler O'Neil
Megan Fox
Ed Driscoll
Instapundit
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
FAQs
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
search
font directup
font directdown
print
News and Politics

Trump Says 'Firing James Comey's A**' Is One of His Best Decisions as President

By Nicholas Ballasy 2019-12-19T11:26:45
chat comments

Citing the recently released Department of Justice Inspector General report on the Russia probe, President Donald Trump named the firing of former FBI James Comey as one of his best decisions as president.

"I think one of the best things I did as president -- a lot of people would say with all we've done for the economy -- but one of the best things was firing James Comey's a** out of there," Trump said to cheers at his rally in Michigan on Wednesday evening.

Referring to Comey's recent interview on Fox News Sunday, Trump said, "He's 50 percent there folks. He's hit the golden pond."

Hillary Wasn't the Only One: FBI Seized Unsecured Classified Memos From Comey's Home

https://pjmedia.com/trending/trump-says-firing-james-comeys-ass-one-of-his-best-decisions-as-president/

Related: 2019, Donald Trump, FBI, James Comey
Copyright © 2005-2019 PJ Media All Rights Reserved.