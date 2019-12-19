Trump Says 'Firing James Comey's A**' Is One of His Best Decisions as President

Citing the recently released Department of Justice Inspector General report on the Russia probe, President Donald Trump named the firing of former FBI James Comey as one of his best decisions as president.

"I think one of the best things I did as president -- a lot of people would say with all we've done for the economy -- but one of the best things was firing James Comey's a** out of there," Trump said to cheers at his rally in Michigan on Wednesday evening.

Referring to Comey's recent interview on Fox News Sunday, Trump said, "He's 50 percent there folks. He's hit the golden pond."