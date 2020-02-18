Trump Reveals List of Pardons and Commutations, But a Couple of Names Are Missing

President Trump has released a list of the people whose sentences he's commuted, such as former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich, and pardoned, such as Eddie DeBartolo Jr., the former owner of the San Francisco 49ers.

But there are a couple of names missing. The hashtag "Stone and Flynn" is trending on Twitter. Townhall columnist Kurt Schlichter:

Pardon Stone and Flynn. Commute Manafort.



cc: @realDonaldTrump — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) February 18, 2020

In a filing today, General Michael Flynn is asking a judge to throw out the entire case against him due to "THE GOVERNMENT’S OUTRAGEOUS CONDUCT AND REPEATED BRADY VIOLATIONS [THAT] MANDATE DISMISSAL OF THIS CASE." But General Flynn's name is not on the list of pardons.

Roger Stone is being sentenced on Thursday for lying to Congress about the Russia hoax case, while at the same time, former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe – fired for lying and leaking to the press – won't be criminally prosecuted. Stone's name is not on the list of those pardoned.

Those being pardoned by the president include:

The "junk bond king" turned philanthropist, Michael Milken.

BREAKING: Trump pardons Michael Milken, face of 1980s financial scandals https://t.co/DBXQTWPYe8 — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) February 18, 2020

The list of people who asked that Milken be pardoned includes Sheldon Adelson, David Bahnsen, Robert Kraft, Representative Kevin McCarthy, and Rupert Murdoch.

Former New York City Police Chief Bernard Kerik, who in 2010 was given a four-year sentence for tax fraud and making false statements:

Among those asking for his pardon was his former boss, Rudy Giuliani, along with Judge Andrew Napolitano, Geraldo Rivera, Charlie Daniels, Chief Paul Cell, and General Flynn's attorney, Sidney Powell.

Tech Entrepreneur Ariel Friedler, whom former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie asked Trump to pardon.

Construction titan and philanthropist Paul Pogue who served two months in prison for underpaying his taxes rather than close down his company and put his employees out of business. The Texas attorney general and former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum were among those asking for a presidential pardon.

Former government lawyer with Republican connections who is now working with the First Step Act, David Safavian, was granted clemency.

Car thief turned author Angela Stanton's slate was officially wiped clean by President Trump:

Alveda King asked Trump to pardon Stanton.

The White House said that "in light of the decisions these individuals have made following their convictions to work to improve their communities and our Nation, the President has determined that they are each deserving of full pardons."

Others serving in prison were given commuted sentences by the president.

They include Rod Blagojevich, the former governor of Illinois. Among those asking for Blagojevich's sentence to be commuted were former Attorney General Eric Holder and the Reverend Jesse Jackson, Sr.

Ah, I see. So the strategy to root out corruption is to eliminate the very notion of corruption. Tricky.



Also, I'm from IL, and #rodblagojevich is a standout douchebag even by our standards.https://t.co/tPBGdTacU6 — Annie Tock (@annietock) February 18, 2020

Crystal Munoz was a bit player in a marijuana smuggling ring.

Congrats to Crystal Munoz who received #ClemencyNow today! She was serving 15 years for pot! Huge thank you to @realDonaldTrump @AliceMarieFree @JessyMichele @shonhopwood Mark Holden, Her daughters and husband's dreams have just come true! BIG CONGRATS to Texas A&M students! pic.twitter.com/MLc6fcbvC0 — Amy (@candoclemency) February 18, 2020

Her freedom was supported by the Texas A&M Criminal Defense Clinic, Matt Whitaker and Alice Johnson, who was freed from prison recently at the behest of Kim Kardashian West.

Alice Johnson, Matt Whitaker, and John Hostettler also asked for clemency for Tynice Nichole Hall, who let her apartment be used as a drug distribution center and Judith Negron who was a part-owner of a healthcare company that "schemed to defraud the Federal Government."

Trump's been pretty busy freeing people, and General Flynn and Roger Stone are no doubt hoping for the same kind of treatment.