Trump Praises N.J. Congressman Switching Parties Over Impeachment: 'All the Democrats Know You Are Right'

The president tweeted out thanks and praise to Congressman Jeff Van Drew (D-N.J.), who is expected to switch parties after watching the Democrat impeachment sham show he knows his voters do not support. "Thank you for your honesty Jeff," wrote the president on Sunday. "All of the Democrats know you are right, but unlike you, they don't have the 'guts' to say so!"

Thank you for your honesty Jeff. All of the Democrats know you are right, but unlike you, they don’t have the “guts” to say so! https://t.co/OUc46HUwPq — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2019

The president praised Van Drew again on Tuesday: "Congressman Jeff Van Drew is very popular in our great and very united Republican Party."

Congressman Jeff Van Drew is very popular in our great and very united Republican Party. It was a tribute to him that he was able to win his heavily Republican district as a Democrat. People like that are not easily replaceable! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 17, 2019

Van Drew explained to CBS that he believes the impeachment disenfranchises voters and further divides the country. "It is profoundly significant when you disenfranchise the voters," he said. "There are some things that the president said that we don't feel comfortable with. That doesn't mean he gets impeached." Polls show that impeachment is not popular in South Jersey.

"I believe I'm helping the country," he said, "I want to bring this country together."

Staffers in his office have resigned, claiming that Van Drew's values no longer align with their own, CNN reported.

Van Drew has historically received many Republican votes in his district and some say his decision to switch parties could be related to reelection concerns. But most likely, the explanation he has given is the only motivation needed. Democrats have pushed through sham articles of impeachment that do not meet the standard of "high crimes and misdemeanors," which is required to impeach a president. They have weakened our republic and have put every future president at risk of being impeached over political squabbles. Knowing this, Van Drew made the right decision to not only reject their premise and vote no, but to reject the whole party that would put politics above the welfare of the nation and its laws.

