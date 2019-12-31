Trump Orders More Troops to Baghdad Embassy With Carter's Iran & Obama's Benghazi on His Mind

President Trump has approved sending more troops to guard the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, which came under siege by so-called "mourners" whose gathering outside the walls of the embassy turned into violent attacks and penetrated of the embassy property.

The "mourners," shouting "Down, Down USA!" were reportedly members of an Iranian backed Shia military group, which staged the protest with the attack in mind. The fiery attack was done reportedly in retaliation for U.S. airstrikes against Iranian targets after the killing of a U.S. contractor.

Iran backed militia fighters organized a violent siege on the US embassy in Iraq, in a direct declaration of war against the United States.



The American Embassy in Baghdad is the largest one in the U.S. portfolio, measuring 100 acres. It's a sprawling, walled compound on the banks of the Tigris River:

Defense Secretary Mark Esper issued an order sending more troops to secure the embassy:

He, as well as President Trump, reminded Iraqi military authorities that it was up to them to supply security to the embassy:

There's no question that as President Trump confronts this threat he is keeping in mind the flaccid response by President, Jimmy Carter to the 1979 takeover and hostage-taking at the American Embassy in Tehran, Iran, and the notorious attack of the U.S. Mission in Benghazi, Libya, with President Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton leaving Americans to die in a prolonged terror attack.

