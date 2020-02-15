Trump May Take a Lap at Daytona 500 in Presidential Limo

On Sunday, 500,000 screaming NASCAR fans will be on hand in Daytona, Florida for one of the biggest sporting events in the world: the Daytona 500 -- "The Great American Race." Also attending will be the grand marshal, the President of the United States, Donald Trump.

Trump is the first sitting president to be named grand marshal. There is to be a traditional lap by the grand marshal prior to the race and word is that Trump will take that lap in the presidential limo. Nicknamed "The Beast," the limo is being readied, according to Fox reporter John Roberts.

SCOOP: Multiple Sources tell @FoxNews that @realDonaldTrump is planning to take a lap at the @DISupdates Daytona International Speedway in the “Beast” presidential limo ahead of the Daytona 500. It’s not 100%, but that is the plan at the moment. — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) February 15, 2020

Fox Business:

“Daytona International Speedway has been privileged to have hosted several sitting Presidents of the United States over our history,” Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile said in a statement. “We’re honored that the President of the United States has chosen to experience the pageantry and excitement of ‘The Great American Race’ by attending Sunday’s 62nd annual Daytona 500.” Former President George W. Bush attended the Daytona 500 in 2004. His father, former president George H.W. Bush, attended a July race at Daytona in 1992 and Ronald Reagan attended a race in 1984.

Half a million people at one of the biggest sporting events of the year, in a swing state, in a presidential election year? What's not to like if you're a presidential candidate?

There is no doubt that NASCAR is Trump country. But the Secret Service is still taking extraordinary precautions, as you might expect given that Trump has a leftist bullseye on his back.

Ladies and Gentlemen start your engines but not your drones. The Secret Service is securing the @NASCAR Daytona 500 by providing a 30 mile “No Drone Zone”. Enjoy the race. pic.twitter.com/pHjp7Bvwix — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) February 12, 2020

Trump’s presence at the race was first reported Wednesday when the Federal Aviation Administration issued a flight restriction over the racetrack for Sunday. The announcement of a flight restriction is standard when the president attends a major sporting event. The U.S. Secret Service tweeted Wednesday that it was securing the Daytona International Speedway. The presidential security branch noted that drones are banned within a 30-mile radius of the event.

The Daytona 500 is a spectacle. But that hasn't stopped the unhinged left from complaining about, well, everything.

nothing more badass than riding in the back of a limo while it drives around in a circle! — C. Everett Cope (@cushbomb) February 15, 2020

People are dying because they can’t afford insulin. And this is how Trump spends his time. Disgraceful. — ??Blonde in Brooklyn?? (@BlondeinBklyn) February 15, 2020

But remember, they need to cut food stamps to save money. https://t.co/8qbRP4KLGl — Dennis Mersereau (@wxdam) February 15, 2020

Everything is a show. It’s shameless self promotion; like professional wrestling. — Michael Hollis (@MichaelHollis89) February 15, 2020

The left would probably make the same complaints if Trump went to church.