News and Politics

Trump Just Dropped a Bombshell in His Ohio Rally Speech, Revealing Soliemani's Other Planned Targets

By Victoria Taft 2020-01-09T21:29:24
chat comments

President Trump has been taking incoming fire from Democrats and Republicans after taking out the world's top terrorist, Iran's Qassem Soleimani, in Baghdad.

House Democrats passed a War Powers Act resolution, ordering Trump to get their approval before using his commander-in-chief military powers. Sure. He'll get right on that, Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff. Ridiculous.

But it's that move that may have prompted the actual commander-in-chief, Donald Trump, to give more information on Soleimani's "imminent" plans cited as the reason for putting a hellfire missile up his tailpipe.

At his Ohio rally on Thursday evening, Trump said that Soleimani planned to bomb the American Embassy in Baghdad, but that wasn't all.

Soleimani was actively planning new attacks. And he was looking very seriously at our embassies and not just our embassy in Baghdad. But we stopped him quickly and we stopped him cold. He was a bloodthirsty terror and he's no longer a terror. He's dead.(cheers)

Trump said if Soleimani had been successful it would have been devastating:

Had they broken through the final panels of glass. They were breaking and breaking it. Had they gotten through, they'd had either hundreds of dead people or hundreds of hostages.

That wasn't going to happen. I called up our great generals and said get 'em over there now. And they said and of our leaders, one of really admired people said, "sir, we'll have them there tomorrow." I said, "nope, get in the planes right now have them there immediately and they got there immediately." (cheers) Fortunately.

Watch Trump's rally for yourself here:

House Passes Democrats' Virtue-Signaling War Powers Resolution Against Trump

https://pjmedia.com/trending/trump-just-dropped-a-bombshell-in-his-ohio-rally-speech-revealing-soliemanis-other-planned-targets/

Related: terrorism, Trump Rally, iran, Qasem Soleimani
