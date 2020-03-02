Trump Hugs and Kisses American Flag at CPAC: 'I Love You Baby!'

After Donald Trump finished his speech to CPAC attendees on Saturday, he recreated his famous flag-hugging moment from last year's appearance, only this time he kissed it too and was mouthing, "I love you baby!" to the flag. The crowd roared with laughter and applause. Trump's intimate moment with the flag will certainly launch thousands of memes.

Trump Derangement Syndrome sufferers on Twitter likened it to sexual assault. For real.

It's not the first time he's sexually assaulted a US flag.



Sadly, it won't be the last time either.



Because his worshipers mistake his sexual assaults of US flags as "respecting" them. — Robin Sue Sanders (@robbysue1) February 29, 2020

Forthcoming headline: American flag barred from future CPACs after reporting multiple cases of sexual misconduct against Trump — Tom Jackson (@tomj_52387) March 1, 2020

But the president's supporters know why he does it.

And we love how he loves America, the American flag and most of all the American people. He's even looking after you. The Demoncrats actually removed the American flag before the last debate. #DemocratsHateAmerica — Marci Madine (@MarciMdn) March 1, 2020

Those who love Trump always get the joke, and the ones who hate him always ascribe the worst intentions to everything he does, even in the light-hearted moments. It's a shame that his critics can't appreciate the funny things he does. They're not offensive to anyone who is reasonable. But asking leftists or Never Trumpers to be reasonable is too high an order. Both inhabit the sad territory of unreasonable hysteria. It's too bad. It's fun on the Trump Train. Everyone is always laughing and having a great time. For the life of me, I can't figure out why anyone would want to join the Democrat downer side, where everyone is mad and offended all the time. Isn't it exhausting after a while? Give me Trump and his silly antics any day over that dour crew.

