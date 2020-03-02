Trump Hugs and Kisses American Flag at CPAC: 'I Love You Baby!'
After Donald Trump finished his speech to CPAC attendees on Saturday, he recreated his famous flag-hugging moment from last year's appearance, only this time he kissed it too and was mouthing, "I love you baby!" to the flag. The crowd roared with laughter and applause. Trump's intimate moment with the flag will certainly launch thousands of memes.
Trump Derangement Syndrome sufferers on Twitter likened it to sexual assault. For real.
But the president's supporters know why he does it.
Those who love Trump always get the joke, and the ones who hate him always ascribe the worst intentions to everything he does, even in the light-hearted moments. It's a shame that his critics can't appreciate the funny things he does. They're not offensive to anyone who is reasonable. But asking leftists or Never Trumpers to be reasonable is too high an order. Both inhabit the sad territory of unreasonable hysteria. It's too bad. It's fun on the Trump Train. Everyone is always laughing and having a great time. For the life of me, I can't figure out why anyone would want to join the Democrat downer side, where everyone is mad and offended all the time. Isn't it exhausting after a while? Give me Trump and his silly antics any day over that dour crew.
Megan Fox is the author of “Believe Evidence; The Death of Due Process from Salome to #MeToo,” and host of The Fringe podcast. Follow on Twitter @MeganFoxWriter
https://pjmedia.com/trending/trump-hugs-and-kisses-american-flag-at-cpac-i-love-you-baby/