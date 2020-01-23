Trump Goes Nuclear on 'Major Sleazebags' Schiff and Nadler: 'I'd Love to Go and Stare at Their Corrupt Faces'

Shortly before President Trump flew back home from Davos on Wednesday, he opened the attack on Democrats Jerrod Nadler and Adam Schiff during an impromptu press conference. Trump blasted the two Democrat leaders (and impeachment managers), while saying he'd love to visit the Senate trial.

Like Senator Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Trump is reluctant to call on new witnesses to testify. However, he said, he is more than willing to make sure one new person visits the proceedings: him. "I'd love to go, wouldn't that be great?" he said. "Sit right in the front row and stare at their corrupt faces, and I'd love to do it."

As for "Jerrold Nadler," Trump went on to say, "I've known him a long time, he's a sleazebag. Everybody knows that."

Well, it's hard to argue with that, of course. And if there any people who didn't know that, they know better know now that they've seen Nadler play such a disgusting role in the impeachment scam.

Trump also had some words for that other "manager," Adam Schiff. "I watch the lies from Adam Schiff. He's a liar and a fraud," he said.

Again, it's difficult to argue with that. Schiff seems incapable of telling the truth. He lies, and lies, and lies... and just when you think he can't possibly lie more, he proves you wrong. I've never seen such a dishonest hack in my life. And that's saying something; I've been writing about politics since I was 17 years old.

"These are major sleazebags," Trump rightfully concluded. "It’s a total hoax. It’s a disgrace. They talked about their tremendous case and it’s all done. They had no case... It's a con-job."

The only point of disagreement one may have with Trump is his leaving it at "sleazebags." These two men are much worse than that. They're thugs. They make up evidence, they lie, they deceive American voters. They're literally willing to destroy America's constitutional republic just so they can get rid of a president they don't like. They are enemies of the state -- and of the people. How anyone can look at their rat-like faces and not feel sick to their stomach is beyond me.

